sec-seeding-race-in-entire-drive-wednesday-as-missouri-tussles-at-ole-overlook

Missouri men’s basketball’s postseason operate is not envisioned to last long. But it can at minimum begin a minor later.

As the Southeastern Conference regular season agenda enters its final week, the Tigers (14-15, six-10 SEC) at the moment maintain a tiebreaker around Arkansas for the No. 10 all round seed in following week’s SEC Tournament, which would ensure them a bye from Wednesday’s initially-round in Nashville.

Missouri successful its remaining two normal season games would clinch the Thursday start off it truly is trying to get. Beating Ole Miss (14-15, five-11) this Wednesday is the initial move to doing so.

In a year plagued by injuries and inconsistencies, the Tigers are not envisioned to be in competition for a bid to either the NCAA or NIT Tournaments. Missourian reporting over the weekend basically confirmed that, barring an unbelievable SEC Event title or unforseen increase in Web rankings, Missouri will be on the outdoors searching in on Variety Sunday.

For the video game forward, Missouri at minimum has the convenience of knowing it will be dealing with a familiar foe.

The Tigers have by now beaten the Rebels as soon as this 12 months, successful 71-68 in Columbia on Feb. 18 many thanks to a profession-substantial 32 points from the however red-sizzling Xavier Pinson. The sophomore guard has scored at least 15 points in each individual of his previous five online games his prior ideal stretch of undertaking so was two game titles.

Plus, Missouri pulled that acquire above Ole Miss off with no the expert services of ahead Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. and guard Mark Smith, each of which had been sidelined for extended stretches of the SEC time with foot and back again accidents, respectively. Now that just about every have seen the flooring for the Tigers in two consecutive game titles (Feb. 26 at Vanderbilt and past Saturday from Mississippi Condition), Missouri will very likely be participating in at full strength for the 3rd straight activity.

At last at comprehensive health and with a win currently against a Rebels group on a shedding slide of four of its past 5 games, Missouri need to be favored to get a repeat consequence in Oxford. But when speaking about Tigers basketball this 12 months, it is all about place, site, site.

With the exception of past-spot Vanderbilt, no group has much less SEC street wins this year (a person) than Missouri. When examining statistics, taking the Tigers out of Columbia often has dramatic effects.

For illustration, Missouri scores an common 73.4 points for every recreation at Mizzou Arena and 60.three details per activity on the highway. Drops stick to from property to absent in other significant statistical types like industry aim proportion (43.8% to 36.seven%), helps for each game (12.seven to nine.6) and rebounds per video game (34 to 31.one), as very well.

Ole Overlook is no slouch at residence, either. The Rebels have received 4 of their final five game titles at The Pavillion, a position exactly where Mississippi Condition (by 25 points) and Vanderbilt (26 details) were being each individual handed their separate worst losses of the SEC period.

And of course, the Tigers shouldn’t be forgetting about defending All-SEC guard Breein Tyree, who torched Missouri to the tune of 29 details in the teams’ last conference. Along with Arkansas’ Mason Jones, Tyree is one particular of only two players in the league to be averaging above 20 points per game, creating a genuine situation for his second straight To start with Team All-SEC nod in spite of Ole Miss’ lowly area in the league standings.

There is included motivation for the Rebels to combat for a initial-round bye, also. Currently in 12th position and a sport driving both of those Arkansas and Missouri for 10th, Ole Overlook ought to get out although equally groups in advance lose out to safe a spot for Thursday. It is an not likely situation, but if both the Rebels down the Tigers and LSU beats Arkansas in Fayetteville on Wednesday, the final day of SEC enjoy on Saturday will get a little bit much more tantalizing.

Tipoff involving Ole Pass up and Missouri is scheduled for 8 p.m. The recreation will be televised on the SEC Community.