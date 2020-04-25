SEC Sets File for Most Picks in Very first Spherical of NFL Draft With 15

The SEC brand painted on the subject for a sport. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty)

To open the very first spherical of the 2020 NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals picked quarterback Joe Burrow out of LSU. To near it, the Kansas City Chiefs took his teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a operating again, with the 32nd decide on.

Burrow and Edwards-Helaire were being just two of 15 gamers from the NCAA’s Southeastern Meeting who ended up chosen in the first round, a report-environment accomplishment for the SEC. The SEC broke its own history of 12 to start with-spherical choices, which was obtained in 2013 and 2017. (The ACC also had 12 1st-spherical picks in 2006.)

On its individual, LSU had five alternatives (Burrow, Edwards-Helaire, linebacker Patrick Queen, large receiver Justin Jefferson and defensive stop K’Lavon Chaisson) while Alabama experienced four (quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive deal with Jedrick Wills Jr., extensive receiver Henry Ruggs III and huge receiver Jerry Jeudy).

The 2004 Miami Hurricanes keep the widespread draft-era history for most initial-rounders picked from one staff with 6.

The conference is certain to be properly-represented in the next round as well, as presumed to start with-round picks like cornerback Kristian Fulton (LSU), security Xavier McKinney (Alabama), working again D’Andre Swift (Ga) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (Alabama) were not drafted as anticipated.

The 2nd and third rounds of the draft will be held on Friday night time.

Read the full story at The Related Press