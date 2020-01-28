SECHSKIES discusses his return with 4 members, making a return alongside Super Junior, and more

SECHSKIES is back for the first time in more than two years, as a group of four members!

On January 28, SECHSKIES held a press conference for the release of their first mini-album “ALL FOR YOU.” However, each member worked very hard on this album. We filled each song with the song that matched it, so it’s not biased towards anyone. This is an album that we have prepared with a burden but also a responsibility. “

Eun Ji Won continued, “As a leader, I need to know the traits of the members well to lead, but this time I had nothing to do. This is how the members registered well. You will be able to see the revival of Lee Jae Jin as a singer. Lee Jae Jin also commented, “I received continuous singing lessons to help our team. After listening to the recordings, I felt good because I thought I was useful. “

Jang Su Won added, “We are tight, whether we are six or four. Regardless of the number of members, we have a solid relationship. Although we are bickering, we are getting closer to that. “

In addition to this return, SECHSKIES plans to present their daily lives through an upcoming reality show and will meet the fans at their next concert in Seoul from March 6 to 8. Eun Ji Won shared, “I can’t promise when we promote up. However, we will work hard. We maintain our team thanks to the members. Since our members are good at it, we are together whether we are successful or not. “Jang Su Won also shared the love for his fans, saying,” I think we are able to keep our team going thanks to our fans. Without our fans, we wouldn’t be here right now. “

The group also stressed their desire to be recognized by the public, with Kim Jae Duk sharing: “I hope that” ALL FOR YOU “will play a lot on the streets and in cafes so that the public can listen to it.” Eun Ji Won added, “We are a group that cannot give up on the public. Thinking “How can we be satisfied?” Helps us grow. “

The veteran group also expressed admiration for their colleague from the senior group Super Junior, who returned the same day. Asked about them, Eun Ji Won asked, “Does Super Junior come back today too?” Nor will they know that we are making a return today. They are junior artists right after us. It feels good to come back with them. We can lean on each other in the waiting rooms. We are very close to the members. “

Kim Jae Duk also commented on SECHSKIES longtime rival H.O.T., who recently hosted a reunion concert. He shared: “I went to watch and encourage the H.O.T. concert. Now I consider them companions and encourage them in the hope that they will succeed. “

Source (1) (2)

