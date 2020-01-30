SECHSKIES tells stories about his passionate rivalry with H.O.T.

SECHSKIES has come a long way from memory and talked about its competition with H.O.T.

In the January 30 episode of “Happy Together”, SECHSKIES appeared as a guest to promote his latest mini-album “ALL FOR YOU”.

Commenting on their past rivalry with H.O.T., Lee Jae Jin said, “There was actually no competition between us. I think it was between staff members. Our manager would gladly say to us: “We have a bigger dressing room” or the stylist would go and see the stage outfits of H.O.T. and said, “Our outfits are better. We won.'”

Chun Myung Hoon, who promoted as a member of the NRG first generation boy group, added, “NRG has had ups and downs when it comes to the size of the locker room. If we appeared with H.O.T. or SECHSKIES, we used a small or shared locker room. “

Yoo Jae Suk was curious to know if any members went too far due to this competitive spirit. Eun Ji Won pit his colleague Lee Jae Jin and Kim Jae Duk against H.O.T.’s main dancer, Jang Woo Hyuk. He said, “They would go overboard if they were aware of him,” and specifically named Kim Jae Duk.

“If you look at the scene, there are special effects,” said Eun Ji Won. “You can’t go there or you will die. But he would go that way. He went up to the front of the stage and the fire exploded. So there was a moment when his whole body caught fire.” SECHSKIES chief went on to say that it was not a continuous fire, but rather a fire in which he drew a flame and then went out.

Telling her side of the story, Kim Jae Duk said, “Some of my hair and lashes burned. My clothes too and my skin too. It was a second degree burn. ”

When Jang Su Won said that Jang Woo Hyuk did not dance in a way that damaged his body, Eun Ji Won refuted this statement by referring to a dance battle fought over a music program. “Jang Woo Hyuk did a backflip, but he couldn’t get up like a frog that turned over on his back. He couldn’t get up and you can see Moon Hee Jun helping him and taking him back.”

Yoo Jae Suk asked about the results of this epic dance battle, and Kim Jae Duk replied, “I think we won.” HOT. don’t talk about it at all. We are so pathetic! “

