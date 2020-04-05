Second act: Former CEO of RadioShack is now an ER doctor on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight

Brian Levy loved science as a kid. He had a microscope, read encyclopedia stuff and messed up in house experiment kits. During her high school years, she took every credit she could. By his own admission, he was a “geek,” one with an equally strong passion, in conjunction with science, for electronics.

Levy knows how to operate a shortwave radio. The teenager’s weekend weekend was, in her mind, hanging around the local RadioShack store, a gizmos warehouse where she scored her first part-time job in 1974, earning US $ 1.40 an hour in a shop in downtown Atlanta. She was 15, unfortunately, too young to work for the company, according to people at the corporate headquarters in Texas, who fired her for accepting her paper.

The departure did not sit well with Levy.

“I actually called the vice president of human resources in Texas,” he said. The executive admired the boy’s moxie. On the day he was 16, Levy was hired back.

That was more or less the whole medical thing for me

“I enjoy being involved with electronics, all the latest technology, and that more or less holds me back,” Levy said.

By “medical thing,” he was referring to going to medical school to become a doctor. By “hold,” he meant, well, hold, and not for a year or two while he worked the electronics-geek-bug out of his system, but for the next 30 years. A stretch that saw the kid with the moxie rocket up the company ranks, eventually becoming its’ CEO, a position Levy held until soon after InterTAN, the parent corporation of RadioShack, was sold, a deal that gave the boss a $ 11-million (or so) payout.

Levy never saw the premature end of his business career. When it came, instead of being crestfallen, he felt liberated, and was free to pursue an “itch” that he had always felt in need. So he applied to medical school at McMaster University in Hamilton, ON. (Levy came to Canada in the first place after moving to RadioShack HQ north of the border as CEO. He is now a dual citizen, though his soft, buttery accent has given his roots in the American south.)

“I wouldn’t miss being a CEO for a bit,” Levy said. “I enjoy it so much, when I do it. But do I enjoy what I do now? The answer is, very broadly.”

Brian Levy in 2005, when he was president and CEO of InterTAN Canada.

File

Brian Levy, MD, was talking about his unusual career path with a reporter, via a phone social call, on a Friday afternoon after wrapping up an overnight shift with the Emergency Department in Brampton Civic Hospital, northwest of Toronto. The Brampton Civic is one of Canada’s worst emergency departments. The former CEO was initially fond of becoming a psychiatrist, given all his years in managing people, but he realized early in medical school that he was more than a generalist, not to mention a Type -A, adrenaline-junky.

“Emergency medicine is a perfect fit for my personality,” he said.

Like the rest of humanity, Levy never saw COVID-19 fall to Earth. Facing the virus today, as a frontline physician, is “surreal.” Emergency docs are go-getters by nature. In pre-pandemic times, when a critical case broke through the department’s doors, Levy would come off as “superman,” to save the day.

But no more swooping now. The department is relatively quiet, preparing for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases. Patients arriving, under Levy’s watch, are often in trouble with cardio. Levy is not just easy for them. Everything he does has to be methodical. A false expectation on the part of a physician, say, to touch a surface with bare hands or leaking from a water bottle, risks contaminating the entire department.

“Our practice tells us to get into the room right away,” Levy said. “But every one of us is more aware now, literally, of every surface we touch – and neatly gown – because, as you can imagine, people don’t come in here with a diagnosis stamped on their noo. “

Before walking into a room with the suspected case of COVID-19, doctors appeared like astronauts, in face shields and masks. The hard part, says Levy, is the diminished options available for treating people with the virus. Usually, when a person has difficulty breathing, doctors give them oxygen. If they continue to have difficulty, the next step is often to link them up to a CPAP machine, such as those used to treat sleep.

CPAPs are not invasive measures for people to still breathe on their own. During COVID-19, they are also potential sources of contamination, ruling them out as treatment options. That person with difficulty breathing, who does not respond to simple oxygen, has only one hope: Having life support in a medically induced coma.

“It’s a difficult situation for the family, and it’s definitely not what we want to do,” Levy said. “Any time you come to the support of a patient’s life, there is a certain amount of risk involved.”

Brian Levy is standing outside the Emergency Center at Brampton Civic Hospital. “Emergency medicine is a perfect fit for my personality,” he said.

Peter J. Thompson / National Post

There is also a certain amount of risk involved in becoming a doctor at a dangerous time. Dozens of doctors worldwide have succumbed to the virus. Levy is not old, but he is not yet 40. He is 61. He and his wife, Angela, have been married for 38 years. They have two children, and a lot of money in the bank.

Levy doesn’t need to work an overnight shift to meet, or even work. But retirement is not going to be a good fit. Levy examines the drug for pleasure. He also watches football and plays in flight simulator games. To decompress after a move, he shoots oldies on the car radio. He’s still an electronics geek.

As unpopular as his two careers may seem – saving lives as opposed to selling things – there are some similarities. Back when Levy was running RadioShack, he had a message he sent to the troops.

“I used to say,” You have to bring your A-game to work every day, and you A-game always has to be better than today, “he said.

Levy has been bringing his A-game to the Brampton Civic for a decade now. In the midst of a scary time filled with uncertainty, with every thing that implies worsening, there is no place he would prefer.

“I’ve probably told my husband ten thousand times that I wanted to be a doctor before I became a doctor,” she said. “I’m just one of those lucky people, where things worked, and where I couldn’t do something that I really enjoyed in life, but two.”