Second case of coronavirus found in Chicago, CDC says

WASHINGTON (AP) – A woman from Chicago has become the second American patient to be diagnosed with the dangerous new virus from China, health officials announced on Friday.

The woman in her 60s returned from China on January 13 without showing any signs of illness, but three or four days later she called her doctor to report sick.

The patient is doing well and is staying in the hospital “mainly to fight infection,” says Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago’s Health Commissioner.

Earlier this week, a man in Washington state became the first American patient, also diagnosed after returning from a trip to the epicenter of the outbreak in central China.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expect that more Americans will be diagnosed with the newly discovered virus in the coming days because the number of confirmed cases has reached 800 worldwide.

The virus can cause fever, cough, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that is a close cousin of the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

Still: “CDC believes that the direct risk to the American public is currently low, but the situation continues to evolve rapidly,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier from CDC.

And those first two patients did the right thing, recognized their travel risk, and warned doctors about it so that health authorities could isolate them to prevent spread, get tested immediately, and start monitoring people who had close contact with them.

The incubation period is thought to be two weeks. But it’s also a tough flu season, and some symptoms are similar, Messonnier said.

“We want everyone to be mistaken if they have these symptoms and have a travel history,” she emphasized.

The health officials in Illinois have not identified the hospital where the woman is alone.

The Washington patient was in a satisfactory condition on Friday in an isolation unit at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, 30 miles north of Seattle. Nurses who are trained for Ebola patients, take care of him, wear hoods with plastic face shields and use breathing apparatus to breathe filtered air. They package disposable gloves, bedding, and jackets until the CDC tells them what to do with the patient’s medical waste.

“We have been preparing for this since 2015,” said Robin Addison, one of the nurses and co-leader of the hospital’s biocontainment team. The hospital is one of about 150 national institutions to assess patients with Ebola or other highly contagious diseases, with training money provided by Congress.

Nationally, more than 2,000 repeat travelers were screened at US airports and 63 patients were tested in 22 states, although 11 of them have so far been found free of the virus, the CDC said.

China has issued huge travel bans in severely affected parts of that country to prevent the virus from spreading. For the time being, the CDC said it will continue its screening process at five US airports, but will reassess its necessity.

“Our response is currently evolving,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., When lawmakers emerged from a briefing with federal health authorities. “There is still much that we are still learning.”

In Chicago, the health commissioner said the newest patient had not been in close contact with many people since he fell ill or came on public transportation or attended large meetings.

“This is all very reassuring about the risk of infection for the general public,” said Arwady.

“The general public does not have to change its behavior in any way.”

AP writers Alan Fram in Washington, Carla K. Johnson in Seattle and Ed White in Chicago contributed to this report.

The Associated Press Health and Science department receives support from the Science Education department of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.