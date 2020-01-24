Second case of coronavirus found in patient from Illinois, says CDC

A woman from Chicago has become the second American patient to be diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like virus from China, health officials announced on Friday.

The woman in her 60s returned from China on January 13 without showing any signs of illness, but a few days later she called her doctor to report sick.

The patient is doing well and is staying in the hospital “mainly to fight infection,” says Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago’s Health Commissioner. People with whom the women had close contact are also monitored.

According to the CDC, more cases in the US are likely to be reported in the coming days and weeks.

Earlier this week, a man in the state of Washington was diagnosed with the virus after returning from a trip to China.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the risk to the American public remains low, but that more cases are likely to be diagnosed in the coming days because the virus appears to have a two-week incubation period.

Nationally, more than 2,000 repeat travelers were screened at US airports and 63 patients were tested in 22 states, although 11 of them have so far been found free of the virus, the CDC said.

At present, CDC recommends travelers to avoid all non-essential journeys to Wuhan, China.

The CDC has activated its Emergency Operations Center to be able to offer continuous support.

