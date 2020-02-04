Second high school senior died in Oklahoma; Suspect in custody

Photo: KOTV

MOORE, OK – According to ABC News, a second student died in Oklahoma on Monday afternoon after six school athletes were hit by a car.

Police say 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend drove away in his red pickup truck after hitting several vehicles and students, but the police arrested him soon after.

One student was pronounced dead on Monday, another was injured on Tuesday. Several other victims are said to have been in critical condition on Monday.

The student who died at the scene was identified as the older Rachel Freeman. Student Yuridia Martinez died in the hospital on Tuesday.

According to the school district, members of the Moore High School cross country and track team ran on the sidewalk when they were hit. Many students were the first to call 911 and help their classmates, the police said.

“We have special people who live and go to school here in Moore,” said Dustin Horstkötter, director of the school district, on Monday at a press conference. “And seeing children and coaches who provide first aid and help their classmates and students … we live a good community.”

Townsend’s 28-year-old son was killed in a car accident near the Monday scene on Sunday, the police said.

Towsend was arrested for first-degree manslaughter and multiple cases of leaving the scene of the accident. No motif is currently known.