Second Mexican butterfly protector apparently found murdered

MEXICO CITY – A second Mexican conservationist working to protect monarch butterflies was found dead within a few days, the authorities said.

Raul Hernandez Romero’s body was found on Saturday in the central western state of Michoacan, where Homero Gomez Gonzalez was found at the bottom of a well last Wednesday, two weeks after his disappearance.

Hernandez Romero showed signs of “blows to various parts of the body and head injury from a sharp object,” the local prosecutor said on Monday.

He was reported missing by his wife on January 27. Gomez Gonzalez, 50, had disappeared on January 14th.

Both men were committed to protecting the monarch butterfly and working in nature reserves.

Other conservationists in the region said Gomez’s death could be related to his opposition to illegal logging in Michoacan, where monarch butterflies often spend their winters.

Michoacan is home to several gangs of crime, the presence of which has contributed to the formation of self-defense groups in recent years.

Monarch butterflies fly up to 4,500 km from Canada and the United States each year to establish colonies in the temperate oyamel and pine forests in western central Mexico.

The butterfly (Danaus plexippus) is threatened by deforestation, the use of herbicides – which are directed against the milkweed on which the monarchs lay their eggs – and are exposed to climate change.