Second motivation: Adopt Mamba memory

A week later

The loved ones and followers of the nine people who died in a helicopter crash last Sunday will feel the ripple effects of this loss for years and even decades to come. From this accident, the world not only mourned its loss Kobe Bryant, his daughter, GiGi, the other coaches, parents and guest stars of basketball, but also celebrated two of the biggest events of the year. Both the Grammies and the Superbowl started off with a dark note to pay tribute to one of the greatest athletes in history.

“I was definitely myself. That’s all I ever wanted to be. I was never worried about my reputation – so I won one. That’s how I became the Black Mamba.” ~ Kobe Bryant

The exciting soccer game and the intense halftime appearance at the Superbowl gave the world a mild enjoyment of a week of intense mourning. It seems like every blogger, journalist, daily news magazine and magazine had something to write about. I believe that the explosion of support and tears runs deeper than the loss of a basketball legend: the world is collectively mourning what it could be.

Tips to have a mamba culture

Some of our Monday motivation readers might think, “I’m not an athlete and I don’t even like basketball.” But I can guarantee that some of you reading this are founders, executives, #girldads and people who work hard to do better, be better, and live better. Kobe had messages for all of you. And each of us. He inspired us all to be better athletes, better leaders and better human beings.

# 1 – follow your heart

Almost every entrepreneur – successful and unsuccessful – said that you have to follow what you are passionate about. Having a good day is hard enough. if you are not inspired by what you do, you will never have a bad day. FOLLOW your heart. If it seems impracticable, consider it temporarily impractical. Put together a step-wise plan that will lead you on the path to your passion.

“You don’t want to get into something unless you’re passionate about it.” ~ Kobe Bryant

# 2 – don’t be afraid to fail

Failure is not an issue that people generally want to talk about. Especially on Monday’s motivational columns. It’s a shame. Slouch. And most of us don’t want to publicize our failures. Big stars like Kobe had their failures posted by every loser on the field we watched live in all the newspaper clippings. They all fail. Even legends. But those who learn from their failures and apply these lessons are the ones who continue to be successful.

“I’ve practiced and practiced and played so many times. There’s really nothing to be scared of when you think about it. I’ve failed before, and I woke up the next morning, and I’m okay. Bryant

# 3 – go up, don’t let the frustration bring you down

You have failed or you have wings. Maybe even repeatedly or for several years. The longer you turn, the harder it is to get away from everyone who disappoints you, so that you can prepare to get up. I have been there. That happened. Doing it! Finally, you reach a point where you realize that you have to get rid of what holds you back.

Take it one step at a time. Correctly. Left. Correctly. Left. Put one foot in front of the other. Monday’s movement is the additive and the progressive. One day’s success is something else. Do one thing, then the next. One two. One two. Then just go for it!

“Life is too short to be overwhelmed and discouraged. You have to keep going. You have to keep going. I’m going to do what I always do: I’ll break it down into its smallest form, the smallest details, and I’ll go after it. one day, one day at a time. Smokers are a good problem. No one hates the good. They hate the big ones. “~ Kobe Bryant

Who motivates you?

This is going to be a short section in our Monday column. I’ll give you a guess … who motivates me? Kobe Bryant.

Not only did he push himself on a continuous path to perfection to “let the game play a legend,” but he himself – and others – for their success. In fact, his second chapter as #girldad promoting sport and equality may finally prove to be his biggest. Undoubtedly, his legacy will likely extend to the hardwood court and live far beyond his early death.

Today’s Monday motivation message can be summed up in the headline – adopt a mamba culture.

“The most important thing is to try and inspire people so they can be great at what they want to do.” ~ Kobe Bryant

The main image was used without permission. The mural was painted in Austin, TX by Laced and Found with the help of Snuk One and Riki Loring. Image credited to Nick Wagner, AP.