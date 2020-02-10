Second motivation: Valentine’s Day

Monday Motivation, it is! We see you, racing to start your day and need a pick-me-up to start your week on the right foot. If you are a podcast person, listen to Monday’s Note content on our Spotify Grit Daily podcast channel. Or read on for our quick tips on Monday.

Studies show that your morning mood affects your productivity throughout the day. Grit Daily is here to start your work week. Open your fists – it’s time for Monday’s Motivation!

Oh the joys of being alone

Some of my friends burst into the hives with the mere thought of Valentine’s Day. And this is what they have paired! Many of them are full of the premise and excessive spending on frivolous chocolate hearts and roses.

Don’t count on the holidays to go away soon: last year, we distributed $ 19.6 billion (yes, that’s a “B”) for retailers. Men buy 75% of the 110 million roses sold this year. Apparently, roses for Valentine’s Day go the way of the dinosaur, which is about 40% less than the 198 million roses grown in 2010 for the holidays.

If you’re single, you might not be gifted with a surprise delivery of a very long rectangular box wrapped in ribbons. But that shouldn’t bother you – you can read Monday’s Motivation and you can buy yourself roses! I buy flowers for myself every week. They illuminate the home and raise their mood. Although vacations are drastically reduced, many individuals are still upset about it. It is a landmark date that underlines that he is alone. And this can cause stress and enhance feelings of sadness and depression.

Tips to Survive Valentine’s Day

Any and all emotions are “true”. If you feel emotionally about something, recognize how you feel. Think about how these feelings will change tomorrow when X or any other measurement you want to apply. The important thing is that your feelings will change: it may take some time. And it will get a job. In a few days, you’ll stop seeing hearts emblazoned on every ad and Instagram post.

In a related motivation article on Monday, we shared tips on how the holidays will survive. One of the survival needs mentioned in this post was managing it to be unified during glitz and celebrations. Valentine’s Day will come and go before you know it. Besides, do you know the saying, “a moment on your lips …” and who wants all these heart candy sweets or aluminum foil wraps in silly words on them?

# 1 – Embrace Galentina as a new tradition

I didn’t even know about these vacations until you got in touch with the Joel Gott Wines fraternity. Now that I am refreshingly “in the know”, I intend to make the annual tradition itself. Valentines Day is celebrated informally on February 13, the night before the big informal Cupids Day on the 14th. Plastic holidays are designed to cultivate “ladies celebrating ladies” and, yes, there is wine and spirits involved in toasting these women friendships. It comes from NBC’s upcoming visit to Parks and Recreation, with an episode aired in 2010 and bringing to the forefront “Ladies Who Lunch”.

# 2 – Apply Rule 10-10-10

Personally I use this rule often. A huge creative writer from RVA shared with me years ago when I was going through a particularly difficult time. The “rule” is used as an increasing metric of time to amplify how damaging (or not) what bothers you will be after that time has elapsed. Applied to this case of Monday’s mobilization, at 10 minutes – 10 hours – 10 days, will it be one for Valentine’s Day still bothering you?

# 3 – Recognize that you are lonely and think about why you no longer want to be

This is Monday’s movement. the last thing in the world you have to do is beat yourself up for all the nippy things you don’t like about yourself. Nonsense! Anyone else has noticed you – or haven’t noticed – is a matter of opinion. Consider why you no longer want to be alone, and then consider what you need to do differently to change this. It’s not about changing anything for you – it’s about changing where you go, how often you go, the types of places you should go, etc.

Nothing is perfect. No one is either. I could also wax how “one person’s trash is another person’s treasure” or how “what you see is not always what you get”. This is Monday’s movement and the whole point is that being single is okay. So it is in a healthy relationship. What is not okay is in a bad relationship for the sake of not being alone. Sometimes, given some situations, simple may be your best choice: embrace it! And remember that being single can be temporary or permanent if you choose – it’s a matter of time and it’s up to you.

The truth is that it’s never okay to be in a bad relationship. Find an outlet, talk to a friend, or get help from a crisis line or local shelter. There is always a way out! And, if you are in a healthy relationship, enjoy it, celebrate your partner, but be sensitive to your celebration if your friends are simple. You might even consider buying some roses …

Picture of skeeze by Pixabay