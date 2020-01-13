Loading...

“Mirror Mirror

Who is the fairest of us all? “~ The bad queen

Vanity over Self-Love

We live in this age of self-love, self-care and selfishness. “Me First” has been increasingly identified as a widely observed behavior in society. Loneliness has also increased. There is no coincidence here – the two are related behaviors. Loneliness makes us more committed and reduces our ability to be emotional. Researchers suggest that we should be first and foremost a survival mechanism.

Here’s the paradox and the irony of it all: when we are lonely, we want to be around others in search of social commitments, but our vanity is out of function and out of reach. The result? We are left alone trying to bypass. However, like almost everything, a little may be good (self-love), but too much (vanity) is usually bad. And that’s all the focus of our Monday column.

The crucial part of the definition of vanity is “excessive self-love and persistence in the way that one perceives others.” Vanity can make you look less trustworthy and lead to negative treatment of others (because those who are in vain feel superior to others) which further enhances the loneliness and loneliness of the vain person. That lack of confidence stems from visible vanity shows the world that “I care more about you.”

Theory of social comparison

You know that once a theory is given a title, nothing good is going to come out of it! Especially if it appears here in this section of a Monday motivation column. The rise of smartphones and social media has perpetuated the culture and practice of comparing ourselves to others. Did you know So-and-So went to (enter your dream holiday destination or music festival here)? “Every day, millions of viewers watch, as YouTubers take hours to refine their appearance before moving out of the spot where others can see it: these influencers reinforce this fact.

Some of us take our vanity too far. Suicide deaths, despite warnings and the growing number of self-service and self-service bans in popular tourist areas, continue to rise. India has the highest mortality rate alone in the word per capita followed closely by Russia and the US.

Our insistence on the “perfect selfie” has gone beyond filters and lighting. Introduce the new e-Sport of “extreme ego” and “kill”, where acrobatic attacks are deliberate contraindications to death in an attempt to go viral – or die. “Snapchat Dysmorphia” is now recognized as a mental health condition where people undergo surgery to look more like the filtered nature that characterizes their snaps.

Tips to limit your vanity

You can strike a healthy balance here. Monday’s movement is a matter of balance, with nothing to the extreme. We live in a digital age, where taking a self-snap and posting on all social media takes seconds and can become almost meaningless.

Don’t be confused!

The trick is being aware of it. We can become so obsessed with perfection, indeed, with our own need to achieve flawlessness, that love for ourselves can quickly erode in self-isolation. Science shows that the number of ego we get and see is inversely correlated with our self esteem.

# 1 – Focus on yourself, think about how others feel

This advice is understandable and unnatural to narcissists. Of course, they don’t think about others, so they have been categorized as narcissists! But for those who consciously want to change and realize that they are pushing beyond “self-love” into the realm of vanity, then this is good practice in practice.

# 2 – Stop comparing yourself to others

Putting yourself last may take the edge a bit too far, but you can certainly try not to put yourself first all the time. It’s a big, big world out there, and only a handful are achieving worldwide fame. Be proud of who you are and how you look but do not compare how you see others. If you are attractive, lucky you! This does not make you superior to others, you just have attractiveness as a force while others may shine even brighter given their combination of strengths. And this is the beauty – literally – of Monday’s motivation where combinations of features and behaviors can surprise any lonely superpower.

# 3 – reduce the number of selfies you take

In 2014, more than 93 million self-servers were downloaded daily to Android mobile phones: however, we all know that Apple phones are extremely popular in the US, so how many integrations are they getting? The number must be staggering! And counting that number is definitely well beyond my mathematical abilities as a Monday movie columnist struggling through a cold fog that caused …

In 2016, more than 24 billion self-helpers were uploaded to social platforms. We get more of ourselves daily, but 82% of respondents said they would prefer to see less of themselves in their social foods and this could have an impact as the number of deaths declined in 2018 and 2019. According to current statistics, Millennials watch nearly 25,000 egoists in a lifetime.

On a given day, how much selfishness do you get? Is it more than one? Over five? Ten? Although there is no number that describes how many are too “futile”, we make conscious choices to get less self-centeredness and stick to how you see them. This need for popularity fuels narcissism and vanity.

It’s 2020, to be happy with who you are, not to compare yourself to others, and to try to think more consciously about how others feel and react to whatever action you take.