Second particular person checks optimistic for coronavirus in Tulare County

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 / 11:59 AM PDT / Up-to-date: Mar 14, 2020 / 12:24 PM PDT

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County well being officers have declared a next man or woman in the county has examined good for COVID-19.

That person is in steady condition and self-isolating at house, according to the Tulare County Wellbeing & Human Solutions Agency. The individual traveled to the Bay Area before showing signs or symptoms.

“We are hoping this patient recovers totally,” said Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County public well being officer. “The basic safety and effectively-staying of our group continues to be our major precedence and our personnel are performing all around the clock to guarantee our local community remains secure.”

The to start with individual in Tulare County who examined good for the coronavirus traveled to Southern California prior to suffering from signs and symptoms, according to the agency. Persons who may possibly have appear in get in touch with with that person are now underneath self-quarantine.

COVID-19 can transmitted from particular person to man or woman by means of airborne droplets by coughing and sneezing, the agency reported. It is extremely contagious and characterized by delicate cold-like signs or a extra critical lung an infection with a fever.

The agency endorses any individual who has traveled to at-chance locations or has a fever with reduced respiratory symptoms and problems breathing is requested to connect with their major treatment medical doctor.