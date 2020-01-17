Second person dies of new SARS-like virus in China

January 17 (UPI) – A second person died in China from a mysterious new pneumonia, Chinese health officials said.

Xiong Moumou, a 69-year-old man who contracted the disease on December 31, died in Wuhan City in central China on Wednesday, the Wuhan City Health Commission said on Thursday in a statement.

He was taken to Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital for treatment on January 4 after his health deteriorated further. He was admitted with abnormal kidney function, pulmonary tuberculosis and damage to several organ functions, it said.

His death follows that of a 61-year-old man in Wuhan who died of the disease on January 9.

The disease has been identified as a new coronavirus infection that, according to the World Health Organization, is similar to the severe acute respiratory syndrome virus, better known as SARS, which killed hundreds of people in Hong Kong and mainland China from 2002 to 2003.

WHO believes the outbreak is related to exposure to a Wuhan fish market that has been closed since January 1.

As of Thursday, the Wuhan City Health Commission reported 41 cases of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus infection, 12 of which were cured and released.

Five people are treated as “severe cases,” it said.

Officials tracked down 763 people who came in contact with the infected, and 644 of them were removed from medical surveillance.

“No related cases were found among the close contacts,” said the Commission.

However, Chinese patients with symptoms of the disease have arrived in hospitals in Japan and Thailand, according to authorities.

Japan confirmed its first case on Thursday, a 30-year-old Chinese man who lives in Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo and has returned from a visit to Wuhan.

In Vietnam, a 22-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy are being tested for the new corona virus.