[second-supermarket-‘bomb-scare’-as-sainsbury’s-in-espom-evacuated]

Sainsbury’s in Epsom has been evacuated next a bomb scare, in accordance to stories from the scene.

This will come following a close by Waitrose in Banstead was evacuated earlier now (February 21) also since of a bomb scare.

Kiln Lane, outdoors the Sainsbury’s is also closed each means thanks to the incident. A police cordon has been established up across the highway.

A spokesperson for the Epsom and Ewell Police claimed: “Sorry to all the customers.

“Kiln Lane in Epsom is presently shut while we offer with an incident.”

They later on confirmed police were working with a suspect package and that the retailer experienced been evacuated with highway closures in location close by.

“We would like to thank all people associated for their patience while we deal with this incident.”

Local information source What is actually On in Epsom reported: “We are knowledgeable of an incident at Sainsbury’s Kiln Lane. The shop and Car or truck Park is being evacuated. We have been knowledgeable it is due to a bomb scare.”

A witness at the scene explained: “I am because of to pick up a pair of products at the retailer in Kiln Lane Sainsbury’s, Epsom and now it is in lockdown because of to an emergency.”

Yet another stated: “Just remaining there the staff members could not get out quick adequate”.

Police have been termed to the Waitrose in Banstead just ahead of 11.30am this early morning.

