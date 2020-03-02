[Second U.S. Coronavirus Death Verified in Washington Condition]

Posted: Mar two, 2020 / 08: 13 AM PST / Up to date: Mar two, 2020 / 08: 13 AM PST

(NBC News) Health officers have verified a second coronavirus loss of life inside of the United States.

Washington state introduced right away that yet another victim with coronavirus has died, a guy in his 70s with fundamental health and fitness challenges.

The initial U.S. sufferer was a man in his 50s, also from Washington condition. Officials believe that he caught the virus by way of local community get in touch with.

So significantly at the very least 85 situations have been verified in the United States, including the first circumstances in New York and Rhode Island. Each traveled to afflicted international locations.

“The danger right here in Rhode Island is small and we have been getting ready for this for weeks,” Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo claimed.

Vice President Pence tells Meet The Press the CDC is helping area authorities figure out who else may possibly have been exposed.

“For the common American, the chance does stay minimal. We’re prepared,” Mr. Pence reported.

The Trump administration says 150,00 examination kits will be readily available in the up coming two weeks, but they’re anxious about a scarcity of facial area masks for well being treatment personnel who need to have them.

