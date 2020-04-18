Secret death: Doctors say people died because they avoided ERs due to fear of COVID

Health officials warn against possible COVID-19 protection if people die because they are afraid to go to the emergency room for health problems. clean without interruption.

“There was a second injury. Make no mistake,” said Dr. Alan Drummond with the Canadian Federation of Emergency Physicians.

“What will happen? We do not know. It may only be possible after the fact. Then we will begin to recognize the hidden costs of the virus.”

There has been a significant change in the health care system in preparation for the expectations of patients covered with COVID-19. Doctors were in contact with good patients, surgical options were canceled or delayed, and hospitals were replaced.

That has created greater potential for patient care, but Drummond clarified that it also made sure that daily health care could still be improved.

Pandemic does not stop heart disease, blood clots, major falls and seizures, says Drummond, who works in Perth, Ont. But many people who regularly go to the doctor to see what can be the symptoms are choosing not to seek help, he said.

Drummond said doctors had not warned that emergency rooms across the country would be quiet and, when people came in, as was often the case.

Dr. Jeff Shaw, a cardiologist in Calgary announced on Twitter earlier this week “I lost the battle to save a patient because they waited too long to come to the hospital.”

“I know that right now there is a lot of fear in the hospital and worry about being canceled. If you get sick and need help, the hospital is safe and ready to take care of you.”

Drummond said doctors told him about the patients who finally arrived at the hospital and said they were concerned about the capture of COVID-19. They also mentioned two other concerns.

“They are scared to death and they are afraid to come … come to the emergency department and put the burden on unhealthy situations or … worry that they will come. voluntarily pay a COVID cover for employees even on screen. “

Health officials in British Columbia warned people in a daily report this week that it was safe to go to the hospital, get tested and call 911 for treatment. acute illness. They noted that there were 3,600 emergency room visits on Tuesday, down from more than 6,500 on March 9.

“It’s safe to go to the hospital, and there will be people there to help you,” he told B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief health officer, expressed concern in one of his discussions. He said colleagues told him that people are passionate about getting the help they need and teaching in the hospital when the situation is important.

“I really want to make it clear to Manitobans that our hospitals, our health care, are safe to use,” Roussin said.

The Quebec health department also said there had been significant changes in its emergency department.

Hospitals are safe and people should contact their doctor or 911 if they have any concerns that may be incorrect, Drummond said.

He understands how dangerous it is to change the world around us because of its ubiquity. But the longer someone waits for treatment, the worse the outcome can be. Too often, he said, delays can be fatal.

“We don’t want people dying from a vague sense of service to a good community.”

This report by the Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2020

