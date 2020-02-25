secret-joyride:-male-gets-tickets-&-tolls,-finds-lingerie-in-jeep-soon-after-it-was-in-clearwater-restore-shop

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Victor Oddo desires to know what took place to his vehicle throughout the three months it was in the care of a Clearwater maintenance store.

And he has great motive to be curious – and furious. Oddo obtained two parking tickets and two toll fees – in unique counties – all even though the 2003 Jeep Liberty was meant to be at Mustang Velocity & Restoration.

There is far more: Oddo promises that when he was cleansing up the vehicle just after he picked it up, he observed sand and stains in the backseat, clothing tags and a pink, lacy thong in the again less than the passenger seat.

“People are joyriding in my car when I’m sitting down below having to walk all over the place,” Oddo said.

Oddo turned to Improved Phone Behnken for solutions. Here’s what we know:

Oddo states he dropped off the Jeep on Jan. 15 due to the fact the motor mild was on. Textual content messages concerning him and the proprietor document a few weeks of slow development right before he eventually picked up the Jeep on Feb. six. He promises it’s still not totally repaired.

Then came parking tickets in the mail. On Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12: 58 a.m., any person obtained a $40 ticket at Ben T. Davis Seaside in Tampa. Then, at five: 11 p.m. the very same day, someone acquired a $30 ticket for an expired meter in Clearwater.

On Jan. 23, the next Thursday when it was however in the repair shop’s custody, there have been two Sunpass prices on the Sunshine Skyway bridge. A single was likely north at 10: 58 a.m. and just one was likely south at 12: 24 p.m.

When asked about all of this, fix store proprietor Jeff Arthur initially advised Investigator Shannon Behnken that none of this took place and that the automobile was not at the store still. When asked about the text messages indicating the car or truck was dropped off on Jan. 15 and picked up Feb. six, he stated he would examine and query his personnel.

He said he didn’t feel any of his employees would joyride in a “$250 Jeep.”

When attained by telephone the following 7 days, Arthur said the only individual who could have quite possibly taken the Jeep on a joyride was presently in jail on murder prices. He declined to supply information, like a title, so that the story could be confirmed. He extra that the alleged murder took area just after Oddo picked up his Jeep. Arthur then minimize off conversation with Better Get in touch with Behnken.

At 1 place, Arthur said he would spend for the parking tickets, but Oddo says he has not listened to from him.

Oddo, a commercial driver, tells Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken that he designs to dispute the tickets in court since he problems they could effect his license.

“I don’t want these on my report,” Oddo explained.

Meanwhile, Oddo also complained to Florida’s Office of Agriculture and Buyer Services and a spokesman said this is underneath investigation.

