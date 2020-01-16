Secret London Underground Stations Revealed On This Map – Tom Matthews

There is something strangely satisfying about the London Underground map. Although it is often the bane of commuter life, it still offers that warm and comforting feeling inside you. You know that it can transport you and rock you at home after a hard day of transplant, sheltered from the bustle of London.

The metro is a constantly evolving system with many stations demolished, abandoned and relocated. These are known as “ghost stations” and there are many. Fortunately for us, Us Versus Them used the work of Dylan Maryk to plot all of these old stations on a map and it has a nice but strange quality.

The only aspect I couldn’t get over was that the District line went from Windsor to Southend! This must be brought back immediately.

District Line – East

District Line – West

Metropolitan line – West

For all users of the Metropolitan line, did you know that there was an entire section after Amersham, Chesham and Zone 9 in its entirety?

He even reached Brill!

Central london

For you, workers in central London, here are the tube stations that have been moved, demolished or abandoned. Are there any that would be more useful for your daily commute?

I could have used this City Road station. It allows you to get near Hoxton without having to change to the Overground!

Full map

How many of them were you aware of? Were you alive when some of them were used? Let us know in the comments!

