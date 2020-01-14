Secret of 68 years of marriage? Ohio couple say they know when to keep their mouths shut

TOLEDO, Ohio (KABC) – They love music, dance, dress – and they have been together for almost seven decades.

Howard and Genève Cully celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on Sunday, surrounded by friends and family.

The Ohio couple began to rise in 1951.

From the start, they have been known for their color coordination and their matching outfits, even earning the nickname “twins”.

The two wore red and black for their party.

Their secret of a long marriage may surprise you.

“Keep your mouth shut. Be very careful what you say. It is better to say nothing than to have to walk around with your head between the tails and say” I’m sorry for what I said “because that you’ve already said, “said Howard Cully.

Howard and Geneva started dating when they were only 19 and got married soon after.

They are now in the late 80s, but we look forward to many more years of combined happiness.

