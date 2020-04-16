Secret Service warns that scammers masquerade as banks stealing stimulus checks

The phone rings. Please answer when the caller ID shows the name of your bank. Concerned customer service workers say they need to look at some information to ensure that government stimulus funds reach you. You gladly handed it over and were relieved to know that your bank was looking for you.

Congrats. You have just been robbed.

Secret Services and Visa have said that since the outbreak of the coronavirus, scammers have been increasing the number of clever phone scams that have spoofed victims’ banks to gain key security information and leak accounts. I will. Even though they think they’re talking to someone they can trust, they urgently warn Americans to take extra precautions about sharing sensitive information.

Among other things, it alerts victims that banks and government agencies will not call to request sensitive information, making such questions a sure sign of fraudulent attempts.

Scammers are rebuilding all sorts of activities that exploit the horrors of the coronavirus or steal the rescue fund directly. However, bank impersonation may be the most dreadful. The combination of crisis-led anxiety and highly sophisticated scammers means that even cautious people can be victims.

“It’s anyone, anyone,” says Lori Hodges, Visa’s Vice President of Risk, North America. “Students, professionals, seniors.” Hodges said he knew even the fraud prevention experts who were victims.

The first goal of a scam can be achieved using a variety of methods, including Internet-based phone services and VoIP, with caller IDs that appear to come from the target bank. From there, a thief disguised as a bank representative can claim that the victim’s identity needs to be verified, speed delivery of the relief fund, or even prevent fraud. However, the information they seek is really intended to help them divert money and access your bank account.

Fraud, a type of “voice-phishing”, is partly very alert as scammers have access to a vast amount of information about victims.

“They already know enough to get you started talking,” says Thomas Edwards, a special agent responsible for secret services. This can include sensitive information such as social security numbers, and quickly convinces the victim that the call is legitimate.

Criminals have been informed thanks to the many data breaches of the last decade. Hodges specifically cites cases like the 2017 Equifax hack, saying that sources of data scams are now available to gain the trust of victims.

“They then try to get other information,” Edwards continues. This includes answering bank security questions, ATM personal identification numbers, debit or credit card three-digit security codes, or entering a one-time security code sent by the [real] bank. included.

When a thief gets that information, it leaks your account “as soon as possible through multiple channels,” Hodges says. This includes using a fake debit card to withdraw cash from your ATM, or taking over your bank account directly to transfer funds.

Fortunately, there is an easy way to avoid becoming a victim.

“Don’t give personal information to anyone who calls you inbound,” Hodges says. “If you have any questions about the phone, hang up and call the bank directly.” If you call from the bank, you may be required to verify your identity in some way, but if you are calling Does not ask for security information.

The same is true for callers who claim to come from government agencies, according to Edwards. “The government, IRS, or Treasury does not intend to contact companies to arrange stimulus checks. There is no reason to entertain these phones.”

Attorney General William Burr has directed US law enforcement and federal lawyers to focus on catching coronavirus scammers during the crisis. To support this effort, Edwards asks the victims of smaller frauds to report their crimes to the National Center for Disaster Fraud, a special agency of the Department of Justice.

“Loss of $ 300 or $ 500 may not seem like a big deal to us,” Edwards says. “But we are trying to put together puzzle pieces. All data is important.”

