[secretive-church-at-heart-of-south-korea’s-explosive-coronavirus-outbreak]



FILE Picture: A guy sporting a mask to avoid contracting the coronavirus walks previous a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony in Daegu, South Korea February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

February 27, 2020

By Hyonhee Shin and Hyun Younger Yi

DAEGU/SEOUL, South Korea (Reuters) – An So-younger experienced a intestine sensation that the 31st individual in South Korea to check beneficial for the coronavirus might be a member of the controversial spiritual sect she give up four decades ago.

The individual, dubbed “Patient 31,” was the very first of an explosive wave of cases that produced South Korea’s outbreak the major exterior of China. What caught An’s interest was how overall health authorities were battling to track the woman’s actions ahead of she was tested.

“That’s their society, they have to hide their actions, and which is why I guessed she was with Shincheonji,” An, 27, reported in an interview, referring to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

Affected individual 31 attended solutions at the church’s department in the southeastern city of Daegu this thirty day period, keeping for two hours each and every time, right before testing beneficial on Feb. 18.

The South Korean disease handle chief Jeong Eun-kyeong said the church’s companies, where by thousands of men and women sit on the ground, shoulder-to-shoulder, for several hours, could have contributed to the surges.

“You would be five centimeters absent from the individual who sits subsequent to you, and have to say ‘Amen’ right after each individual sentence the pastor speaks – it is the finest surroundings for the virus to distribute,” mentioned An, who is now a theology scholar.

In a media interview, Affected individual 31 explained she did not refuse to be examined. But well being authorities reported she sought treatment at a regular drugs healthcare facility in Daegu following a minor car or truck accident, the place a clinical employee who dealt with her later on analyzed positive for the virus. Even though jogging a fever, she went to a buffet at a resort and the church providers.

Shincheonji is in the major disaster in its 36-year record, as hundreds of associates have tested optimistic for the virus, SARS-CoV-two. All of its 210,000 regarded followers are remaining analyzed amid unprecedented scrutiny from authorities and the public.

Immediately after first resistance, the church launched the addresses of 1,100 services all around the place – 82 churches and one,018 “affiliates,” – and requested the public to prevent generating “groundless criticism.” It was the “biggest victim of the virus,” it reported.

Calls by Reuters to the church’s headquarters searching for comment went unanswered.

All through a stop by to the Daegu branch on Friday, a male who identified himself as a member claimed he was the only a single there and instructed Reuters that “all of our nine,000 members are taking self-quarantine actions in compliance with the federal government instruction.” He stated the building was disinfected two times final 7 days.

Interactive graphic about the distribute of coronavirus within South Korea: https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-Wellness-SOUTHKOREA-CLUSTERS/0100B5G33SB/index.html

‘THE DEVIL’S DEED’

South Korea reported 334 new instances of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 1,595. Far more than 1,000 are from Daegu, in accordance to the Korea Centres for Ailment Regulate and Avoidance (KCDC), and approximately 600 are straight linked to Shincheonji’s department there.

KCDC explained that it is nevertheless investigating the precise origin of the outbreak, but that five or 6 other associates of the church had been infected together with Individual 31.

The church experienced a existence in Wuhan, the middle of the virus in China, according to the KCDC, however it is unclear whether that played a part.

Also recognized as the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, the church was started and is headed by self-proclaimed messiah Lee Male-hee.

“This disorder situation is the devil’s deed to quit the fast growth of Shincheonji,” Lee mentioned in a concept on Friday on an interior app utilized by associates.

But its secretive methods and usually-intense recruitment techniques have manufactured the church a controversial presence in South Korea’s religious neighborhood.

New members are pressured to depart house and stay in dormitories as part of initiation. Many crack ties with their relatives and commence aggressively recruiting new members, An explained.

In accordance to its website, followers ought to go through 6 months of classes and total a demanding written test right before “graduating” and joining the church.

The church has denied prior experiences by Christian information corporations describing it as a “brainwashing cult”, calling all those accusations “blatant lies” and a plot to rein in its enlargement.

‘SECRET HARVESTERS’

All users get the job done as “harvesters” tasked with courting new followers from other churches, dubbed “harvest fields”, previous customers said.

“It may perhaps show up Christian, but is truly absolutely distinct. They revere founder Lee Male-hee as a saviour, like Jesus,” reported Lee Duck-absolutely sure, a Christian pastor who operates a counseling heart in Seoul for former users of Shincheonji.

South Koreans vented anger just after an formal at a Daegu general public wellbeing heart that carries out virus assessments ongoing to do the job even immediately after he was informed to get tested. He revealed he was a member of the Daegu Shincheonji church only soon after the check showed he was contaminated, Daegu officers mentioned.

But health officials and professionals cautioned the blame ought to not be concentrated on the church and its believers, expressing they have been also victims.

KCDC is also hunting into one-way links amongst the church and a medical center in nearby Cheongdo County, which reported the 2nd-maximum quantity of patients in the country with a lot more than 110.

The county is a holy website for Shincheonji believers as the birthplace of Lee, and a short while ago a funeral for his older brother was held at that hospital.

On a new pay a visit to, the Daegu church was shuttered and silent, surrounded by vacant streets and closed stores. A person had thrown eggs at the front gate of the creating.

Son, who did not want to give her total identify and life in the neighborhood, said lots of believers, primarily young women of all ages, have moved to live around the church, and various dining establishments are operate by customers.

Doo Song-Ja, 64, stated she had not listened to from her daughter considering the fact that 2015, when she joined the church.

“I’m so fearful mainly because so many Shincheonji followers are screening beneficial but I really do not know in which she is,” stated Doo, who reported her 33-12 months-aged daughter experienced sued her for “forcible confinement” for attempting to preserve her residence. “I just hope she is Alright.”

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Hyun Youthful Yi More reporting by Chaeyoun Gained and Soohyun Mah Editing by Josh Smith, Jack Kim and Gerry Doyle)