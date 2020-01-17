Secretly, January is the best time to visit Virginia Beach

Provided that the perfect travel time for a three-day weekend trip is four hours. More and you waste your vacation. Less and you are still close to home. Hence our series, The 4-Hour Rule, which shows the best destinations that are far away and yet close to home.

Imagine a beach vacation and you are likely to conjure up visions of bright blue waves and small condensed water pearls stuck to the side of a Piña Colada glass. A summer in Miami isn’t the only way to enjoy the splendor of a weekend on the coast. At the other end of the spectrum, the sandy path is less busy: beaches that experience real, verifiable winter weather, but offer more privacy, less screaming tourists and just as beautiful coastal views.

One such place is Virginia Beach, three and a half hours drive from DC. It’s the perfect destination for a long winter beach weekend full of great kayaking, the best whale watching of the year, and restaurants serving freshly shelled oysters with cold local pils. Let’s dive in.

Visit Virginia Beach

STAY

One of the best things about winter beach towns is the deep discounts you can get on top-notch hotel stays, and Virginia Beach is no exception. We recommend the Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club, which has been open for almost 100 years and is now registered in the National Register of Historic Places. In the last century, icons such as F. Scott Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra and 10 US presidents have been guests here. Frankly, every item that is part of the Autograph Collection is fine in our book, and the luxury amenities – like an indoor pool, a small on-site distillation company, and a private beach club – don’t hurt either.

Do you have the whole family in tow? Check out private beachfront properties at Airbnb like this dog-friendly, six-bedroom house that costs you half the cost of an average hotel suite. This modern 4 bedroom house also has a large beach terrace, BBQ and bar for the ultimate weekend of relaxation.

Carefree hotel

FOOD

If you’ve chosen the Cavalier, you’re already in the same place as one of the best restaurants in Virginia Beach, Becca. This garden-table joint specializes in fresh seafood and garden ingredients. The craft beer bar and the Esoteric restaurant, which are owned by the husband and wife and in whose attached garden the duo curated the actual fruits of his work and yet accessible dishes such as a pretzel crust, produce fresh catch and homemade sorbets ,

Make your way to Pungo, Virginia Beach’s farmland, where you can visit one of the 16 farms that offer seasonal selections, from pumpkins to berries. Treat yourself to a hearty breakfast on the way to the farms in the charming Bee & The Biscuit.

After all, a trip to Virginia Beach wouldn’t be complete without a no-frills seafood meal. Check out local favorites like Margie & Rays for crab legs and Mediterranean classics like hush puppies and fried prawns. The shaking crab is an equally unpretentious option for Cajun-style seafood.

DRINK

Virginia Beach certainly has a lively nightlife, but there are also plenty of affordable options for quality cocktails and local beers. Start your night at the family-run Waterman’s, the perfect place to try an iconic orange crush: freshly squeezed orange juice mixed with vodka, triple sec, and a dash of carbonated lemonade.

Keep the night going with a small brewery jump that takes in places like Back Bay Brewing Co. by the sea and Smartmouth Pilot House, a brewery in a former post office. Reaver Beach Brewing Co. is known for its acidic style, while the bunker is owned by military veterans and offers live music.

Visit Virginia Beach

TO DO

Nature lovers will enjoy the wide range of outdoor activities in the region, from farm visits to afternoons at the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge, one of the last unexplored areas along the Atlantic coast. In an 8,000 acre freshwater hideaway, there are various ecosystems such as large sand dunes, sea forests, freshwater swamps, ponds, sea beaches and large damming for wild birds overwintering. You can reach it on foot or by bike via swamp paths or by kayak.

Back Bay is certainly not the only place in the area where you can kayak. The blue waters of the Chesapeake are another great option, and the Great Dismal Swamp offers a slightly creepier paddle route that’s about an hour away and littered with cypress trees. Increase your chances of seeing dolphins by opting for a kayak tour with Tidewater Adventures.

However, the main attraction for many Virginia Beach tourists in winter is whale watching, which can only be done in the region from around December through March. Take a look at magnificent humpback and fin whales that make their annual trip north and stop at Chesapeake Bay en route. Sightseeing tours of Rudee’s offer an educational experience with the opportunity to see wide-ranging wildlife beyond the whales, including dolphins, seals, and birds.