Secrets of the North Korean model and the will need for fashionable-working day resurrections

The chosen cartoons appeared initial in other publications, either in print or on line, or on social media, and are credited appropriately.

In today’s featured cartoon, as Ahmedabad adopts the South Korean model to consist of the Covid-19 outbreak in an early phase, R.Prasad advices authorities not to give in to the North Korean product. The nation has oddly not claimed a single situation of the outbreak.

Alok Nirantar Sakal | Media group

Alok Nirantar draws on the common man’s concerns less than the lockdown. He spins the joke on Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan, billionaire promoters of the rip-off-hit Dewan Housing Finance Constrained (DHFL), who have been caught vacationing in Mahabaleshwar during the lockdown.

Sajith Kumar | Deccan Herald

On Easter weekend, Sajith Kumar takes a dig at the perils of every day wage earners as the nationwide lockdown has afflicted the livelihood of numerous.

Kirtish Bhatt | BBC News Hindi

As the coronavirus pandemic hints a global economic downturn, Kirtish Bhatt speculates its impression on India’s economic climate.

Manjul | MId-Day

Manjul shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and House Minister Amit Shah’s ‘game-plans’ to keep folks entertained in case the lockdown is prolonged.

