‘Section 144 order’ stokes confusion in Mumbai amid COVID-19 scare, but it is not for general public

Mumbai: A Mumbai law enforcement purchase stoked confusion online about the imposition of prohibitory orders underneath Segment 144 in light-weight of the coronavirus pandemic but the force clarified Sunday that it just pertained to tour operators who organise guided excursions.

The quantity of coronavirus situations has surged to 31 in Maharashtra.

“…It is apprehended that there is probability of distribute of the COVID-19 virus by business/holiday break tour groups traveling together…and that there is grave threat to human everyday living, wellbeing or security,” the buy browse.

Various social media users, nonetheless, mistook the get as a blanket ban less than Part 144 of the Indian Penal Code that prohibits the accumulating of 5 or more individuals.

Messages commonly circulated on Whatsapp declared that Part 144 experienced been imposed in Mumbai when Twitter saw a flurry of posts seeking clarification from Mumbai police.

Marathi channel says portion 144 in Mumbai. Is that true????

A Twitter consumer went as considerably as calling for the cancellation of exams in light of the Section 144 notification.

Inspite of of imposing Area 144 of CrPC in Mumbai . There is no discover of examination being cancelled which is to be performed tomorrow . Remember to seem and in this make any difference as it can have an impact on lots of learners as properly as general public. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @mybmc @OfficeofUT #Coronaindia

Amid the confusion, stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly also tweeted to question if Section 144 had in fact been invoked in Mumbai even as he expressed scepticism.

Has portion 144 been applied in Mumbai? This scanned doc is carrying out rounds on WhatsApp. I am slightly sceptical given that CamScanner ka scan hai and if govt officers also applying CamScanner for scanning phir toh kaafi gareebi. But can someone validate this? @AltNews @SMHoaxSlayer pic.twitter.com/1TZHbRaOn0

Mumbai Police difficulties clarification



Amid the confusion, Mumbai Law enforcement took to Twitter to offer a clarification.

“Prohibiting conducting any organization/holiday or other forms of excursions, organised by any Personal Tour Operator(s), involving groups of individuals traveling collectively, to overseas or domestic locations or or else, to avoid unfold of Coronavirus,” the Twitter publish examine.

Law enforcement extra, “Kindly take note that this is a very specific buy for tour operators, in purchase to avert threat to human lifetime, wellness or security. It really should not be confused with the common order issued u/s. 144 CrPC.”

2/2 Kindly take note that this is a extremely certain order for tour operators, in get to avoid hazard to human lifestyle, wellness or protection. It must not be perplexed with the normal order issued u/s. 144 CrPC

