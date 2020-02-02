Security personnel from Harry and Meghan claim they are sent on errands

Scotland Yard protection officers caring for Harry and Meghan reportedly said they were treated like “skivvies” and forced to do “menial tasks” like grocery shopping and coffee shopping for the former royal couple.

Security personnel were also seen buying food from one of Meghan’s favorite delis and buying coffee from Tim Hortons – Canada’s response to Starbucks, writes the Daily Mail UK.

A team of 15 security personnel was flown to Canada to keep the couple and 9-month-old Archie in their isolated hiding place.

It is estimated that the annual Sussex security bill costs Canadian and British taxpayers £ 3 million (about NZD $ 6 million) and £ 6 million (NZD $ 12 million), staff working around the clock,

A security source told the Sun that even though the guards were “happy” to do the work, there was a “feeling” that they were asked to perform daily tasks such as picking up groceries.

Harry and Meghan announced their decision to withdraw last month. Photo / AP

“They are close protection officers – and they should stick to close protection only rather than shopping.

“It is dangerous for one thing, because if something were to happen, it would not be good if one of them had gone shopping or had coffee.”

Another local source also told the Sun that the guards would stand out because they were big British men with a fleet of cars – “not hard to spot them in a secluded location like this”.

MailOnline has already been informed that British and Canadian security guards are on duty at the manor.

The Sussexes expressed their desire to be financially independent when they retired from royal office last month.

Buckingham Palace and the Metropolitan Police declined to comment on security issues.

