Security Sec. Protecting the Firing of the Captain of the Navy

WASHINGTON – With forces under pressure to intensify the coronavirus response, Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday slammed the firing of a flight commander who sought help for pilots during the wake of the “take-off” scandal. He also said investigations are underway.

In two televised interviews, Esper said Navy Secretary Thomas Modly “made a difficult decision” last Thursday to overthrow Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, held in Guam. and supported the decision.

“It depends on his view that he has lost faith in the captain, in terms of his actions. Erive said he supported that.

So far, the Pentagon president has refused to make it clear that he agrees with Modly’s assessment, saying there is “ongoing investigation.”

“This may eventually come to my table,” he said. “I think the Secretary of State’s discretion was informed, and for good reason. And I think, when all of this information comes, we will have a chance to understand why Secretary Modly did what he did.”

Crozier reported to navy leaders last week that the media found it needed to take immediate action to evacuate about 5,000 vessels as the coronavirus began to develop. Modly said Crozier “behaved very badly” in the midst of the crisis, though later naval officials announced that they would evacuate 2,700 vessels in the coming days.

The videos were filmed by social media over the weekend, showing hundreds of Customs gathered on the ship chanting and praising Crozier on Thursday as he left the plane, turned, and greeted. got into a car.

His shooting came at a time of intense pressure on the military as he tried to respond further to the outbreak of Coronavirus, including the deployment of two Navy ships in New York and Los Angeles. On Sunday, Esper said the Pentagon dispatched an additional 1,100 physicians, nurses and other medical personnel to New York as part of a COVID-19 mission that would control the military of “America’s largest hospital,” ”With 2,500 beds in the Jacob Javits conference room.

But as the outbreak of diarrhea and the country turn to the military for help, US military services are struggling to find new workers as families and communities hunt. As a result, the service may fail to reach the thousandth goal of joining the organization if their key locks continue, forcing them to stand up to the troops who continue to stand ready to continue their military programs.

Related Articles

Asked over the weekend about whether a Crozier shotgun could harm soldiers in military rule, President Donald Trump said he was not involved in the ruling but acknowledged that “100 percent,” calling the letter “inappropriate”. is not. “

“I feel bad for him to write a letter,” he told reporters Saturday. “I mean, this is not a class on books. This is a captain of a large submarine that has nuclear weapons. And he should not speak this way in another letter. He can call and ask for advice. ”

Erive said it was not unusual for the Navy to quickly deploy commanders without first reviewing what they were doing. But he also did not say what will happen to Crozier, citing the ongoing investigation. Esper said he supported Modly’s decision after receiving a recommendation from the Navy and General Mark Milley, chief of the Joint Task Force.

“An example is an example of how we hold leaders accountable for their actions,” Esper said.

He said that now half of the ship has been tested. About 155 pilots tested the quality of the COVID-19, indicating “mild and moderate” symptoms without “hospitalization.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clears in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with mental health problems, it can cause severe illness, pneumonia, and death.

Esper said not all boats will be fired because the ship has the necessary equipment and weapons on board, and a new commander will be arriving shortly to study the safety of the ship.

The blast caught fire from various factions, including former military commanders.

On Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called the Trump administration’s move on the matter as “close to the culprit.”

“The thought of this man having to say what to say, he found that his army, his Army Corps was in danger,” he said. “The man should… be praised instead of fired.”

Tweed Roosevelt, great-grandson of former president Theodore Roosevelt, called Crozier a “hero.”

“At a time when so many people are making sacrifices for the honor, it’s a good thing that so many people show so much courage, some even risk their lives. Theodore Roosevelt, at his time, chose the path of honor,” Tweed Roosevelt wrote in an article released Friday in The New York Times: “Captain Crozier is right.”

The Story of Pornography

Italy appears to be Flattening the Curve. What Is Country Really Like?

The new demographic is proud. Can other countries learn from Italy?

Esper has appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” and ABC’s “This Week,” and Biden is also on ABC.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.