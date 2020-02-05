Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, the nation’s No. 1 center, is a bulldog

When Sedrick Van Pran-Granger was in Athens on his official visit, he couldn’t help but stroll into the past.

Georgia was his first big deal. His first big trip to one of those cathedrals that SEC fans call their stadiums.

“It was where it all started,” said Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. “When I came to my official visit and passed the stadium, I thought of my first time in this stadium. My first camp and workout. I almost passed out that day. “

It is a story worth telling on that day. Van Pran-Granger, a longstanding engagement in Georgia, confirmed his intention to play for the Bulldogs by signing his national letter of intent on the National Signature Day.

Here things started for him as a perspective. Here he continues his college football career.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder is number 1 in the country in the 247Sports composite ratings and number 59 among potential customers. He is now the seventh signing of the offensive class for Kirby Smart and the first year offensive coach Matt Luke in Athens.

When he didn’t sign Georgia in the early days, the rumors subsided. There was a lot of late interest in both Alabama and Florida. For the past three weeks in January, he attended both schools and Georgia.

The reason for this was a team tradition in Warren Easton High’s football programs (New Orleans, La.). Easton’s players all sign together. This is the traditional signing date in February. Do not surf in the beginning.

This only worried DawgNation even more about its engagement status. Especially after the former line coach Sam Pittman left UGA to become head coach in Arkansas. Pittman was a big part of the puzzle of why he got involved with the Bulldogs.

But it wasn’t the only reason. Van Pran-Granger showed his maturity by continuing to do other things outside of football. These were the networking and alumni opportunities for UGA graduates in the Atlanta region. He compared the economic engine of the metropolitan area with other potential university destinations such as Baton Rouge, Gainesville and Tuscaloosa.

He is also planning a major in graphic design.

“When he started high school, his coaches wanted him to drop out of the art program and get some other physical education, but I said no,” his father said. “Sedrick is a talented artist and he loves it. I didn’t want him to do that because that’s his talent. I didn’t want him to throw away this talent for football or anything else. Especially for one of his presents. He is really talented in art and I am glad that he wants to do it and use it and use his God-given ability. “

Where Georgia stood academically in these national ratings was as important to him as the weight of the Georgia degree. Van Pran-Granger maintained the following statement when it came to Georgia and this promise.

“Comfortable,” he always said.

The nation’s No. 1 center said that in Orlando last month at the Under Armor All-American Game, He repeated it later in January after his official visit to the UGA,

Van Pran-Granger is now officially a bulldog. Comfortable.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger made it official on National Signing Day. He is now a Georgia bulldog. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Find out more about Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

His father Sedrick Granger plans to move to the Metro Atlanta region sometime next year. A trend will continue. The prospect is to move to Cobb County.

The new bulldog lives with his father and plans to add his father’s last name to his legal name when he is 18 years old. These papers are in your Granger household.

The Van Pran-Granger family is closely connected to the metro. They have relatives in DeKalb County. He has another “uncle” who lives in Cobb County. When he went on his weekend trips to UGA, he often spent at least one night in her house in Kennesaw.

Van Pran-Granger is an unusual recruit. His maturity becomes clear as soon as you speak to him.

Many thanks to all who have registered and supported

– Sedrick Van Pran (@LXIII_NOVA), February 5, 2020

His Warren Easton teammates voted him team captain shortly before the playoffs when he was in the second year. That doesn’t happen very often in high school football. Especially a strong high school program like Warren Easton in Louisiana.

According to his father, he was always the right way.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger chose Georgia over the strong interest from Alabama and Florida and a late advance by the LSU. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

“He was always driving,” said Granger. “I had big problems with him showing up, and I think he used that as ammunition and determination, and that makes him work harder. He was always a pretty kid. “

He announced his decision at a Warren Easton ceremony on National Signing Day. He pulled out a simple Georgia hat and put it on. Nothing elaborate.

At this ceremony, his family broke out the matching T-shirts behind him. Van Pran-Granger will be the first member of his family to play Major College Football at level D-1.

It is ironic that he will play college football in Georgia.

“He has come to this area and Georgia since he was a baby,” said Sedrick Granger.

When Granger and his family had to evacuate from Hurricane Katrina years ago, they drove to the Metro Atlanta area.

“He’s evacuated with me out there,” said his father. “Just the natural fact that he was out there so many times. I thought about it when we were first invited to the camp in Georgia and thought,” Man, wouldn’t it be nice if he went to school there? “Because my wife and I always liked the region and were considering moving there before we got the Georgia deal.”

Let us take a second with this point. Granger explained how he told his son he had to evacuate because of the hurricane and why they were doing it. It was something they had to do, but it stunned how well his 4-year-old son reacted to it.

“I used to treat him as if he was 10 or 12 years old. After the initial situation, I think back and think about how well he handled it. I have to remember that he was only four years old at the time . ” said his father. “He certainly didn’t act like a four-year-old who had to evacuate from a hurricane to another state several hundred miles away. He was already advanced and mature for his age.”

Think of this as a seed planted early over the state of Georgia.

“Then we got this offer and it all made sense. Especially when Georgia was his own choice. I felt like I wouldn’t have been mad if he chose Georgia then, and then everything else worked out for him. “

Signed ✔️

Welcome @LXIII_NOVA ‼‼ # GoDawgs #ATD pic.twitter.com/k2L44bHUqo

– Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) February 5, 2020

A Father’s View: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger’s Decision

Van Pran-Granger is immediately the type that peers tend to. Even the other All-Americans in the Under Armor setting. He commands respect for the way he does business.

He is undoubtedly future team captain material in Athens. The 4.0 student can also learn nicknames. He was given the name “Burger” for his resemblance to a former strong Easton player.

That was true, but he always had the nickname “Doo” among the members of his extended family. It has been like this since he was a little child.

“That’s what I call him,” said his father. “I call him Doo more than Sedrick.”

His father also watched the community between his son and UGA class commitments at the Under Armor All-American Game.

Granger noticed the same things that any observer in Orlando would have.

“To be honest, I don’t see much change here,” said Granger on January 2. “I think playing with these guys in the Under Armor game really reinforced his decision.” I noticed him and Broderick Jones and Chad Lindberg and all the boys just kind of got together, you know? I have seen that. He was pretty much related to all the Georgia commits and all those people there. “

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger got used to visiting the state of Georgia early on. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

“I feel like it reinforces it.”

From time to time he asked his son how he got on with his decision.

“Honesty, he was always like” I’m good with Georgia “and that never really changed for him,” said Granger. “To be honest, he only had a couple of visits that he just wanted to use.”

How did he articulate the connection to the Bulldogs? Well, it sounds like father and son are on the same page with this person.

“I think I tell people that there were a lot of good decisions,” said Granger. “But I just think that UGA has everything for him. Good academics. Good region. Good football and it’s really home for us. I have a few family members and friends out there. That’s how he feels. He can just get everything there. “

Now that everything has been said and done, this is certainly a decision that he supports.

“I think he made a good decision,” said Sedrick Granger this week. “The university and the reach of the University of Georgia definitely appeal to him. He noticed it. I am very happy for him with his decision. “