See Adam Driver play Jeffrey Epstein on Saturday Night Live

Adam Driver as Jeffrey Epstein and Jon Lovitz as Alan Dershowitz on “SNL”.

Saturday Night Live returned from its winter break last night (January 25th), and of course the show opened the impeachment process in its cold – with a twist. Former actor Jon Lovitz returned to the show to play Alan Dershowitz, who rehearsed Trump’s defense with Susan Collins (Cecily Strong) and Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) before being transported to hell.

There, in the underworld, he is reunited with his former customer Jeffrey Epstein, who is played by host Adam Driver. The sketch jokes about the circumstances of Epstein’s death and he tells the devil (played by Kate McKinnon) that she appears to him as “a woman my age”.

Of course, it wasn’t the only culprit played in the episode. He also repeated his Kylo-Ren-on-Undercover boss sketch, with the First Order leader acting covertly this time as an intern named Randy. Driver also used his monologue to make fun of his intense personality and later appeared on the show as an enthusiastic Medieval Times performer.

Below are the sketches by Epstein and Kylo Ren.

