[See all the performances from the NME Awards 2020 – in gorgeous images]

The NME Awards 2020 noticed a host of amazing performances from the most interesting corners of British new music. From Mura Masa and slowthai’s grubby punk ragers to the serenity and natural beauty of FKA twigs, and with The 1975’s Matty Healy handing more than the baton to Beabadoobee, who is foremost the upcoming wave of guitar heroes, the evening was jam-packed with 12 months-defining performances. Relive all the motion beneath with NME photographers’ stunning illustrations or photos.

Mura Masa and slowthai

Andy Ford/NME

Mura Masa and slowthai opened the exhibit with a predictably raucous rendition of their collab ‘Deal Wiv It’, which NME named the greatest music of 2019.

Brothers in arms

Jenn Five/NME

The pair picked up the NME award for Most effective Collaboration afterwards on in the evening.

Beabadoobee

Andy Ford/NME

Beabadoobee adopted the opening overall performance with a joyous rendition of ‘She Plays Bass’.

A new hero arrives

Andy Ford/NME

Before the efficiency, Bea was introduced the NME Radar award by her label mate Matty Healy. The two are agency pals, with The 1975 bringing Beabadoobee together to guidance on their Uk arena tour this thirty day period, and Bea telling us that her system for a zombie apocalypse would be to cover at Matty’s household.

Bea-utiful

Andy Ford/NME

When presenting the award, Healy referred to as her “the most fascinating detail in rock tunes,” and the functionality that adopted proved it.

FKA twigs

Andy Ford/NME

Next up was FKA twigs, who introduced the area to a standstill with a stunning eight-minute effectiveness.

Stand and produce

Andy Ford/NME

The singer played ‘Mary Magdalene’ and ‘Cellophane’ from her new album ‘MAGDALENE’, backed by just a cello and a piano.

Yungblud

Andy Ford/NME

Items were bought wild for Yungblud’s established, which saw Dominic Harrison tear by ‘Original Me’, which had received Very best Tunes Movie earlier in the night.

Hi, awesome to fulfill you…

Andy Ford/NME

Barrelling about the phase and into the crowd, Yungblud made the cavernous Brixton really feel beautifully personal.

Just one for the street

Andy Ford/NME

Not information with just playing one tune, Yungblud commanded his band to start straight into a rendition of ‘Braindead!’ to stop the established.

AJ Tracey

Andy Ford / NME

Half way via the evening, AJ Tracey picked up the Ideal British Song award for ‘Ladbroke Grove’, and proceeded to fly through a good rendition of the hit immediately afterwards.

Smart text

Andy Ford/NME

In his acceptance speech, Tracey championed the discussion all around mental wellness, indicating: “It’s Alright not to really feel Okay, make certain you lean on a person.”

The 1975

Andy Hughes/NME

A five-tune closing set saw Matty Healy and co head straight into a blistering rendition of enormous recent single ‘People’.

Say cheese

Andy Ford/NME

Even now time for a speedy Insta video clip right before you are squashed by your favorite singer!

N’night

Andy Ford/NME

The band waved goodbye to a further year at the NME Awards, finishing their established with a triumphant rendition of ‘Love It If We Produced It’. See you next calendar year!