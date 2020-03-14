See an emotional performance of “Death of” Sam Smith

Sam Smith shared an acoustic version of her latest single “To Die For” – listen to below.

Author artist should release their third album in May, which Smith teased will be more popular than its predecessor, “The Thrill Of It All”. Its title track appeared in the last month.

Now, Smith suggested that the publication of the first single with video studio environment.

In the clip we see Smith, accompanied by just a piano and cello, when they act in a dimly lit area recording in Los Angeles. Video ends with Smith, seems defeated by emotions, turning away from the microphone.

Fans can download and transfer a new version of “To Die For” here. You can watch the video for the original track below.

After publication of the LP 3 Smith he said that they “are more proud of this record than anything I’ve ever done.”

“I really freed himself when he wrote in the last two years of this, and I hope you can dance and treat these stories – he wrote.” For you always xx “.

Explaining his decision more inclined to the stage, Smith said: “I am all is revealed and everyone loved it It’s almost me permission for something to do what I’ve always dreamed of, but I was always afraid to do, and this is pop music. “.

The previous album, Smith’s “The Thrill Of It All” received a four-star review NMENick Levine, who wrote that “majestic” post – it “unquestionably made an album which, deservedly, to move a large number of copies.”