See Andrew Yang Caption cartoons in New York

Andrew Yang tried to capture some cartoons in a video from The New Yorker.

The New Yorker

Andrew Yang is currently seeking to nominate the Democratic President on a platform that includes a foray into a universal basic income. He has made a name for himself as a candidate with great ideas and has also attracted attention because he carries a lapel pin with the word “MATH”. However, a new video from The New Yorker examines a completely different side of Yang – namely, how is he doing with punch lines?

In the video, Yang worked on captioning a series of cartoons to give viewers an idea of ​​what the candidate’s sense of humor might look like. In addition, some of the cartoons contained political riffs, including one of an angel giving a stupid speech in the afterlife.

Yang is clearly an exercise game – and does its best to stay up to date on a situation that is not really suitable for political messages. Whether voters and viewers will break away from this video thinking when Yang is an untapped comic genius waiting for his own standup special – well, that’s another story. His captions for the cartoons might not arouse hysterical laughter, but they led to more than a few real laughs. And Yang’s enthusiasm for the process is pretty contagious, even if his punch lines advance into the field of dad jokes.

If Yang’s ambitions as president don’t work, could he play a second role as a comedian? At least that’s a good place to start.

