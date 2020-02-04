See Bill Murray and Aubrey Plaza screaming “The Lighthouse”

Bill Murray and Aubrey Plaza took up Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse with a brief sketch of the upcoming Film Independent Spirit Awards.

In the 26-second episode, the two actors re-enact the film’s most popular promo shot – Plaza, where Robert Pattinson would be standing, Murray, who is filling Willem Dafoe’s shoes, and inform the audience of the upcoming awards ceremony at The Lighthouse could receive multiple awards.

The film borrows the traditional vocabulary of the 18th century and a lot of maritime language, because it follows two lighthouse keepers who go mad after only being penned together on the island.

Plaza and Murray have a similar mania in the eyes in the IFC clip. Look here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YG_CuyFMLmo [/ embed]

The Spirit Awards will be presented for the second time in a row on the Plaza on February 8th. The Lighthouse has been nominated for five awards, including Best Editing, Best Cinematography and Acting Awards for Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe.

Elizabeth Aubrey of NME gave The Lighthouse five stars and praised the “outstanding performances” and “dense, literary writing” by director and screenwriter Robert Eggers.