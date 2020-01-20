See: Brad Pitt saw ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s speech from the stage

January 20 (UPI) – Brad Pitt was filmed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday in front of a television screen on which his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston received her trophy for best actress.

Aniston won the award for her appearance in the TV drama, The morning show,

Pitt was behind the scenes because he received the best supporting actor in a film award for his work in New York Once upon a time in Hollywood,

The SAG Awards official Twitter account included the video of Pitt listening to Aniston’s speech.

“We want to watch Brad forever as Jen receives her actor award,” the clip said.

SAG also published a small gallery with photos of the former spouses, who met smilingly in the early evening.

“We leave this here,” says the accompanying message.

ETOnline reported that the stars later attended the same Netflix after party in the Sunset Tower, but did not notice any interaction there.

Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 50, were married from 2000 to 2005.

Pitt began a long-term romance with actress Angelina Jolie while he was still with Aniston.

Pitt and Jolie raised six children together in 2014 and exchanged their vows.

Jolie, 44, filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and was finalized last year.

Aniston married screenwriter and actor Justin Theroux (48) in 2015 and they separated in 2017.