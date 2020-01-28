See Bryan Cranston recreate “The Shining” in Mountain Dew’s Super Bowl commercial

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has recreated Stanley Kubrick’s legendary horror film The Shining for Softdrink Company Mountain Dews 2020 Super Bowl advertisement.

In the clip you can see below, the Breaking Bad star recreates the infamous scene in which Jack Torrance, originally played by Jack Nicholson, hacks an ax with a door to offer a bottle of Mountain Dew this time.

At the end of the thirty-second clip, Cranston also alarmingly plays the role of the film’s infamous Grady twins.

Last year, the actor announced that he was considering getting his own icon back on his feet, suggesting he could play Breaking Bads Walter White again in the future.

The clip will appear under the commercials of this year’s Super Bowl, which takes place between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 2nd.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will team up to deliver this year’s halftime show.

Lopez and Shakira confirmed the news in two tweets in September. In addition to the date of the Super Bowl show and a picture of Shakira, Lopez gave her headline “That Happens”.

In the meantime, Demi Lovato will continue her current live comeback and sing the national anthem.