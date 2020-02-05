“Our ancestors built the most extraordinary republic ever in human history,” Trump said. “And we’re making them bigger than ever.”

“Relentless optimism” was the theme of the evening, the White House announced.

“I am not bitter,” the Great Fortune Teller swore to the television employee before the big speech.

“I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless behavior and undermining the constitution,” growled MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the first-term democratic-socialist democrat, and did a big show when she didn’t show up , but a Maclean correspondent in the press gallery was too high to say if Donald Trump was crying.

“We will never allow socialism to destroy American healthcare!” The president promised to thunder from half the house.

Klimakassandra Greta Thunberg was also not on the First Family guest list. She was not invited to join the war veterans and victims of illegal immigrants common today when the three branches of the U.S. government met under the Capitol Dome on one of the most alarming February nights in Washington history.

Chief Justice John Roberts, the chairman of Trump’s trial against the Senate, was sitting in the front row this time after successfully completing the balancing act of two weeks of bitter guerrilla circus performances and maintaining his status as the leading figure of equanimity and decency District of Columbia and beyond.

Prosecutors for impeachment, Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler, were sitting side by side with stone faces as the quarry, which they did not conquer, moved on.

Spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, whose approval for the bloody desire of her perfervidere members provoked the impeachment, was right behind the President and shared the podium with Vice President Mike Pence, the man she tried but did not make Commander-in-Chief. When Pelosi received her copy of his speech, she reached for Trump’s hand and found herself trembling in the air. When he was finished, she tore the speech in half and threw the scraps aside.

Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican with an apple cheek, smiled at the president whose back quarters he had just saved.

The man with the long red tie never said the word “impeachment”.

“As the world attests tonight, America is a land of heroes,” said Trump. “This is the place where greatness is born, where destinies are forged and legends are brought to life.”

In the midst of the ritual verbosity, Melania Trump honored right-wing radio deity Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom hours after El Rushbo announced that he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Democrats, as usual, frothed at the “mob boss who rules our country,” as California MP Jackie Speier called Trump, but the President’s oratory, his mood, and approval rating were never higher.

In a new Gallup poll on Monday, 49 percent of Americans agreed with the performance of Trump, the highest crest of his seasick tenure.

For the spring-loaded connoisseur, America is a big Super Bowl advertisement in 2020, as it was implemented in the Walmart advertisement from last Sunday, in which the mammoth retailer restricted this

“We don’t just see the United States, we see united cities.

From there we sit down the street, near the post office, at the park,

When we stop and look around, we see sparks –

Sparks of hope, compassion, communities that stand firm

When the neighbors raise each other and don’t expect anything. , ,

“Our mind is still young; the sun is still rising; God’s grace still shines, ”was Donald Trump’s version of it.

When the results of Monday’s Cockamamie-Iowa-Caucuses arrived on Tuesday evening, Trump forced Democrats to reaffirm a much darker vision of the state of the American Union, which had entered the election campaign 2020.

“When they go low, we go up,” Michelle Obama boasted in Philadelphia in 2016, but what if Trump goes higher?

“Don’t believe Donald Trump when he says the state of the union is strong,” Joe Biden said in a donation email after his sad performance in Iowa. “America is in crisis.”

Morbid despair and dark pessimism are rarely a formula for electoral success, but an optimistic and reaganistic trump card – if able to maintain this stance until November – would leave no choice for your enemies.

“We are here to remind you that if he cages people, if he mocks and abuses women, there is nothing optimistic about this picture of America,” said Annie Kuster to a Maclean reporter at the Capitol. “He’s just from my state of New Hampshire, he’s not popular, and people aren’t optimistic.”