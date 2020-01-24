See: Dylan Dreyer’s sons share an “incredible” bond

January 24 (UPI) – Dylan Dreyer says her sons Calvin and Oliver share an “incredible” bond.

The 38 year old today The meteorologist visited the show on Friday and reported on Calvin (3) and Oliver (3 weeks), their sons with husband Brian Fichera.

Dreyer said Calvin liked to be Oliver’s big brother and was amazed at the connection between her children.

“It’s incredible,” Dreyer said to her co-hosts. “I mean, we wake up especially in the morning and Calvin wants to kiss him right away and he wants to hold his hand all the time, but a 3-year-old is not that gentle.”

“He takes his arm and wants to give him a high five and he shakes his arm and I’m so worried that he’ll just break off his arm. It’s like ‘gentle, gentle,'” she said.

Dreyer introduced Baby Oliver on Thursday today Co-host Sheinelle Jones. Dreyer said on Instagram that Jones had a calming effect on Oliver, just like she did with Calvin as a baby.

“Three years ago @sheinelle_o put Calvin to sleep and she just did it again with Oliver today! Reunited and it feels so good!

Dreyer gave birth on January 2 and said on January 10 that she felt “fantastic”. She announced her pregnancy in July after suffering from miscarriage and secondary infertility.

“It was an emotional journey,” said Dreyer today back then. “The day I wanted to start my IVF … The doctor calls and says, ‘Don’t take anything. You’re pregnant.'”