See Ed Shower with Father Rose before 90 Days

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90s star Ed had a cultural shock when he visited his girlfriend, Rosemarie, for the first time in his native Philippines. After getting her a set of pajamas and asking her to shave her feet, Ed goes to Rose’s hometown and meets her family. There, he was shocked to see the state of life, and in the exclusive rescue scene above, he was shocked.

“She said she wanted to take a shower,” Rose told her father.

“Okay, I’ll take a shower too,” said Rose’s father.

So, Ed and Rose’s dad showered together.

“Together? Now, ok, sure,” said Ed.

But Ed didn’t know the shower was going to involve a shower and a hose, so it was up to Rose to shower. This is not the bath he uses, including the chicken that runs around the bath area. Ed was also surprised by the chicken walking around the kitchen while they were having a welcome dinner. “There’s chickens, rabbits and rabbits,” Ed said before Rose sprayed him with a hose.

“Ed was shocked,” Rose said. “But it’s normal for my family to take a shower together. We’re close and we’re comfortable with each other.”

“This has to be the weirdest experience of my life,” Ed said in a confession.

Things took a turn when Ed found the rat. “What the f-k,” he shouted.

But Rose was not disturbed by the rats hanging out with slippers.

“I’m looking forward to getting out of here, so I’ll book a hotel as soon as possible. But first I want to ask her dad if it’s OK, out of respect, because I’m a father and I expect the same but I’m not sure how he feels. to me, “Ed said in his confession. “What if he says no?”

90 Days Fiancé: Before 90 Days airs Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.