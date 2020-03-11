See entry Hayley Williams’ sudden desire “in the new studio lyric video

Hayley Williams shared the official text of the lyrics for her new single “sudden desire” – can be viewed below.

Frontalistka Paramore released a debut solo EP “Petals For Armor I” in the past month, and the second half of the project should appear in May. Part 1 has been previously seen with the songs “Simmer”, “Leave It Alone” and “Cinnamon”

Now Williams has suggested that behind the scenes lyric video for the EP closing number.

Visually, the film “Sudden Desire” we see how the singer is working on a single in the studio, and its sound texts on the screen. Captured in the style of the home Amateur video footage is completed by Williams was sitting on the couch with his laptop.

This occurs after Williams recently announced his first solo tour of the UK and Europe. “Intimate” element begins in May and includes a stop at the Great Escape festival in Brighton, as well as a show in London Electric Brixton.

Tickets go on general sale next Friday (March 13).

Meanwhile, Hayley Williams has once again confirmed its position on the controversial song “Misery Business”.

“I know that this is one of the biggest songs of the group, but it should not be used to promote anything related to the expansion of women’s rights and solidarity” – she wrote in the Instagram Stories.

“I’m so proud career Paramor that it is not a shame. We are talking about growth and progression.”