See Eric Cantona transform himself into the rightful king in Liam Gallagher’s epic “Once” video

Eric Cantona has starred in the video for Liam Gallagher’s “Once” and sees the iconic football hero live up to his nickname – The King.

Having already described the 2019 route as his “Song of the Year”, the new video shows how the former star of Manchester United sings the route passionately as he roams his huge palace.

On his way from room to room, Cantona is seen drinking red wine from the bottle and playing a melody on a grand piano before finally taking on his rightful cloak and crown as he goes out into the wide world.

Despite being a die-hard Manchester City fan, Liam said he was “excited” to secure Cantona’s commitment to the new video.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDhiQfekdxo (/ embed)

“I am absolutely thrilled that Eric Cantona, the last rock’n’roll footballer, stars in my video for” Once “,” said Liam.

“Songs like this don’t happen very often and soccer players don’t like him either.”

His involvement in the video came after Cantona previously sang an Instagram video.

“When two Manchester legends meet,” he wrote the video. “Once” my song of the year! “

An early version of “Once” is also included on Liam’s new “Acoustic Sessions” EP, which will be released today (January 31).

“This is the original demo. It is my favorite version. it is silky smooth and bubbling. Switch off your mind, relax and float down the river! Liam said about the new setting of the track.

The rest of the EP contains stripped-down versions of highlights from his solo album “Why Me? Why not? “Including” Now that I do

Found You, Alright Now and Meadow record the Oasis classics Cast No Shadow and Stand By Me.