See figure: COVID-19 effect in CNY region

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 / 01:14 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 23, 2020 / 01:14 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Life has changed a lot since Onondaga County released the first positive test results for the COVID-19 trial in mid-March.

We have compiled some statistics from the surrounding area of ​​Syracuse to see growth, as well as reduction, and potential failure.

This information comes from every province, and not every city provides the same information.

Let us first look at the case in Central New York.

This graphic diagram shows the number of people in a day by having COVID-19 expression. Active status does not include those who have recovered or died from the disease.

You can stop and start using the icon in the button in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Onondaga County

As you scroll through the chart, you will find the latest COVID-19 cases by day, cases working from day one, as well as the number of hospitalizations per day, as well as the population and ICU.

The City of Oneida

Next to Onondaga County, Oneida County has the largest COVID-19 trial as of April 22nd.

The footage included a new COVID-19 trial, functional cases, and hospital visits by day.

No information was provided in the ICU case.

Cayuga City

In Cayuga County, we have three pages for you: trial, work trial, and hospital visits by day.

The City of Cortland

Cortland County footage included pages for the new COVID-19 case from day to day, as well as court cases and clinical trials.

The City of Madison

Madison County has been active with the COVID-19 carved on April 2 and has seen cases ever since.

No hospital data available.

Oswego County

Oswego County reached its peak in the case on April 1.

We have a chart for the latest cases, with COVID-19 active to date.

No hospital data available.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 and Twitter @ NewsChannel9