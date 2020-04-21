See Ghetto, Kojo Radical and more in the new movie Nine Circle 2

The UK-based rapper Nines has released his new movie “Circle on Crops 2,” featuring comedies from the ghettoes, Kojey Radiical, Delilah Rose and more – see it below.

The 35-minute movie, released yesterday on YouTube to mark 4/20, features new tracks, including the previously unreleased Taste. The film follows his 2018 album “Crop Circle”, which is also accompanied by a short film.

Produced by Ninas and Charlie Di Placido, the sequel sees nine play a drug dealer. Although the film includes drug deals and kidnappings, “Circle on the Crops 2” includes a lot of humor, as well as ghetto, uncle Ed, gum, besides Ghetto, Kojo Radical, Zez Mills, Lippi and many more.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_10ekl8f5T4 (/ embed)

Last month (April 3), Che Lingo teamed up with the Getts for their new single, Black.

The song will be featured in Che’s debut album “Worst Generation,” which will be released this fall on Idris Elba 7Wallace.

“Blacks is a daily wary story about hoods for those who no longer want to be part of it, seeing the devastating sides and wanting now that they’re older and smarter,” Che explained of the track.

“The goal is to always get out of the hood in any way you can, because it can be such a hostile environment,” Che continued. “This is an explanation for me of what I see and what obstacles that grow without special means can make for your life if it gets tough enough. No matter the color or background.”