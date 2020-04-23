See Glass Animals “Dave Bailey and Arlo Parks” Covering Drake’s Hotline

Glass Animals frontman Dave Bailey and R&B songwriter Arlo Parks collaborate on Jack’s new cover single, Hotline Bling.

Watch the video below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6RyUcHCJjQ (/ embed)

The video features Bailey, who creates a cycle from her home studio in London, selects household items from a bowl with keys to a polo camera. Halfway through the song, Parks, whom Bailey introduces as “her favorite new singer,” lends her vocals to the track via pre-recorded video.

Cover is an episode of the fourth Quarantine Cover series. In previous episodes, Bailey covered Nirvana’s Heart Box, Lana Del Ray’s Young and Beautiful, and most recently, Bill Withers, “Lean On Me.” Video covers were posted on the Glass Glass Instagram page and YouTube channel.

Last Friday (April 17th), Glass Animals released Nirvana and Del Ray covers for Spotify under the title Quarantine Covers. Pass it below.

There is no news yet as to whether the rest of the covers will be added to the Spotify EP. The group has also launched an online open-source website, an online center aimed at providing fans with tools to create their own music and art during quarantine.

Last month, Glass Animals shared a new video for their latest single, “Your Love (Deja Woo).” The track is taken from their third studio album, untitled.