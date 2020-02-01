See how Anna Calvi and Hayden Thorpe from Wild Beasts team up on a tiny London show

Former Wild Beasts frontman Hayden Thorpe performed with Anna Calvi in ​​London last night (January 31) to play a version of Calvis David Byrne’s collaboration “Strange Weather”.

Calvi performed at The Windmill in Brixton as part of the current Independent Venue Week.

During the show, Thorpe accompanied Calvi on stage to take over David Byrne’s role in Calvis 2014 track “Strange Weather”, a collaboration with the frontman of Talking Heads. Watch the performance footage below.

Independent Venue Week shows are taking place across the country this week, including Nadine Shah, Self Esteem, Gruff Rhys, and many others who play intimate shows.

Calvi is an ambassador for Independent Venue Week 2020. Last month she called for more protection for independent music venues, saying that “they were crucial for me to become the artist that I am now”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ylBZmqY0Oag (/ embed)

Last night’s gig followed Calvis’ recent announcement of their new album “Hunted”, a collaborative reissue of their 2018 album “Hunter”.

To announce the project, Calvi released a new version of the single “Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy” with Courtney Barnett. In addition, collaborations with Julia Holter, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Joe Talbot from IDLES are started.

Thorpe released his first solo material after Wild Beasts in May in the form of the debut solo album “Diviner”.

A NME review of the album called it “a collection of subdued, loving piano ballads that transform and transform form into fascinating new spheres.”