See how Arnold Schwarzenegger gives advice to the coronavirus with its hot bath

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared the videotape of himself, giving tips to stay safe when coronavirus pandemic worsens.

Actor and former California Governor samaizalyuetstsa and advised people to do the same.

Stay. B. Home. It also means that you also have a spring. pic.twitter.com/jUOgjLaOGN

– Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 18, 2020

In the video, 72-year-old talks about the outbreak from its home hot tub while smoking a cigar. He says he still sees the “Photos and videos of people who sit outside a cafe around the world and have a good time” that interests him.

“That’s how you get (in) contact with others so stay away from the crowds, stay away from the restaurants and outdoor cafes, especially now in the spring, when all the kids go to the beach and celebrate and drink.” – he adds .

Elsewhere in the video, he advises elderly people in particular, to stay at home. “It is important that you zastavaetsesya home, because now the curfew. No one is available, especially the man who 72 years. After 65 years you will not let a house in California, so you have to stay at home.”

The clip appeared a few days ago after the star “Terminator” has shared on Twitter a strange video, in which he discusses the coronavirus his pet pony and a donkey next to the table.

Celebrities were largely the source of stories about pandemic coronavirus. Earlier this week, Jared Leto returned from the desert, devoted meditation, which had no “concept” of the coronavirus due to the lack of telephones and communication.

Other musicians took the opportunity to speak to a live performance and / or to communicate from their homes on individual sites or in recording studios, including Christine and Queens, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Bono and Yungblud from U2.