See how Bill Cowher finds out on live television that he’s in the Hall of Fame

Loading...

NFL Network analyst Bill Cowher appears on the set during the game Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Bill Cowher experienced the surprise of his life during the pre-game show on CBS Saturday night (January 11th) when he was informed on the air that he would become a member of the Hall of Fame 2020 class.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker came out to bring Cowher the news, and the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach seemed to quickly understand what was happening.

The newest member of @ProFootballHOF: Bill Cowher.

Congratulations @CowherCBS! # PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/s5f1gXuDfO

– CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 12, 2020

Cowher was then accompanied on the set by his wife and daughter and received congratulatory hugs from them and members of the CBS crew. “I am a blessed man and I was very blessed to be surrounded by some very special people,” he said.

The former coach is part of the 2020 Hall of Fame superclass to commemorate the 100th season of the NFL. He will be accompanied by 14 other participants in the class, which will consist of 10 seniors, three participants and two trainers. The rest of the initiates will be announced on Wednesday.

Congratulations to Cowher on social media, including news from current Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Seth Meyers, who remembered playing Cowher in a 2005 Saturday night live sketch.

I’m so happy for Bill Cowher. Bill has had an incredible career and has left his mark on the @steelers organization, Pittsburgh and the NFL. @ProFootballHOF has secured a great addition with @CowherCBS. Congratulations Bill. You deserve this great honor.

– Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) January 12, 2020

In 2005 I made an impression of Bill Cowher in an SNL sketch with Paris Hilton. It was a high point in my career and the quietest I’ve ever heard! I’m so happy for him. #CaherPaher

– Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 12, 2020

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at Yahoo Sports