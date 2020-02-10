See how Billie Eilish covers the Beatles at the 2020 Oscars

Billie Eilish and his brother and Finneas staff reported on The Beatles during today’s Academy Awards (February 9).

It was rumored that the pop star debuted her upcoming bond theme for No Time To Die, but instead set the show’s In Memoriam segment to music.

Together with Finneas at the piano, Eilish delivered a version of The Beatles ” Yesterday ”, while a screen behind her honored film industry stars such as Agnes Varda, Doris Day and Peter Mayhew, who have passed away since the last Academy Awards. Watch the performance footage below.

Billie Eilish makes the world proud. #oscars pic.twitter.com/fuICRsksAb

The segment began with a tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar for his short film Dear Basketball from 2018 and died in a helicopter crash last month (January 26).

Meanwhile, Finneas recently announced that the couple’s bond theme will appear “very soon” when it appears on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “One of the Double-0 agents is in the crowd tonight and I get a hypodermic arrow on the back of my neck when I say something,” he said when asked if he could tell anything about the song.

“I think I can say it soon – really soon. The film is great. It is great. I can tell you something – it is great.”

Eilish recently became the first woman to win all the Big Four awards at the Grammys in one night. Previously, only Christopher Cross had won all four trophies on the same night, while Adele won the titles “Song Of The Year”, “Record Of The Year”, “Album Of The Year” and “Best New Artist” in various ceremonies.