See how Billie Eilish makes her Grammy debut with “When The Partyy’s Over”

Billie Eilish made her first Grammys appearance tonight (January 26) at the 2020 ceremony.

The pop star stepped on stage during the television ceremony to perform a piano version of “When The Party’s Over” that appeared on their acclaimed debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Eilish was accompanied by her brother Finneas. Her colleague and siblings accompanied her on the piano. You can see her look at the 2020 Grammys below.

Shortly thereafter, Eilish and Finneas returned to the stage to get the trophy for the song of the year. In her acceptance speech, Eilish said, “I’m sorry so many other songs deserve this.”

“Thank you very much, this is my first Grammy. I never thought that this would ever happen in my whole life. I grew up seeing them (…). I feel like I am fun and take nothing seriously, but I sincerely want to say that I am so thankful. “

She continued, “I just want to say that I am grateful and it is a great honor to be here with you. I love you to the core of my heart. I grew up with all of you.”

Finneas added: “This is a really, really big deal (…) We only make music together in a bedroom. We still do it and they let us do it. This applies to all children who make music in their bedroom today – you will get one of them. “

This was followed by the Song Of The Year victory and the Eilish victory as the best pop vocal album and the best engineered album, not classic. Finneas meanwhile won the award for producer, non-classical.

Other winners of the 2020 Grammys are Lizzo, Tool, Lil Nas X, Cage The Elephant, Rosalía and others. Stay up to date with all the winners of the night.