See how BTS acts as the first Korean act at the Grammys with Lil Nas X.

BTS was the first Korean act to appear at the Grammys when they worked with Lil Nas X at the award ceremony tonight (January 26).

The rapper played his viral hit single “Old Town Road” at the LA event and was accompanied by artists who participated in the official remixes of the song.

After Lil Nas opened the stage in a makeshift living room with a Kobe Bryant jersey in homage to the late basketball star, the rapper opened a door and went across the stage to join BTS. The head of the Korean group, RM, then released his verse from the remix “Seoul Town Road” while the rest of the band joined the chorus.

The performance also featured performances by Mason Ramsey, Diplo Banjo, Nas and Billy Ray Cyrus. Check out the performance below.

During the ceremony, Lil Nas X received two awards – Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for the Billy Ray Cyrus remix of “Old Town Road”.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Billie Eilish scrutinized the Big Four Awards of the Night – Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist.

The pop star also made her Grammy debut, delivering a piano version of “When The Party’s Over” accompanied by her brother and colleague Finneas.