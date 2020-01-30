See how China is building two huge Wuhan hospitals at breakneck speed

Canadian politicians love to snoop around our “hallway of health care” and argue that too much government-led bureaucracy slows down the system. But in China, where the state governs everything with terrible totalitarian influence, government officials have cut all bureaucracy to achieve amazing speed and questionable architecture: they are building two prefabricated houses from scratch in just two weeks. Inquisitive viewers can watch the live stream from four 24-hour construction companies in Wuhan City, where several thousand of their 11 million residents are infected by the new coronavirus virus, which is frightening worldwide. In Wuhan, where the virus originated, hospitals are overcrowded and a doctor has died from the exposure of his patients. The city’s solution? Build a couple of huge hospitals – the Huoshenshan Hospital (25,000 m²) with 1,000 beds (see above in the early hours; most of the foundations are already finished) and the Leishenshan Hospital (40 km away), which is larger at ground level. Both are expected to open in early February. This would not be China’s best world record for the “fastest hospital ever built” achieved in a seven-day sprint during the 2003 SARS outbreak. This facility, the Xiaotangshan Hospital in a suburb of Beijing, ultimately treated one seventh of the crisis patients. Incidentally, this campus is not well aged and is currently being renovated to combat the new corona virus. All well-cleaned hands are on deck.

